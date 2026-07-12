MLB Draft pick tracker: Phillies continue to prioritize velocity, size

The Phillies opened their 2026 draft by taking a swing at a talented high school shortstop with traits and potential despite a lingering back injury.

You can read more about 36th overall pick Tyler Spangler here.

The team then started to lean more on measurables and proven metrics — at least with the rest of their Day 1 picks.

With Round 2, Pick 64, outfielder Caden Bogenpohl was the choice. He's got raw power at Missouri State, and broke former Phillies legend Ryan Howard's home run record of 20 back in 2024. He's got size like Howard at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds but needs to work on consistency at the plate as he moves to the pro ranks.

With Round 3, Pick 100, the Phillies took Texas righty Ruger Riojas who relies on a lively fastball that can touch 98 MPH. He's an older player at 23.

With Round 4, Pick 128, the Phillies took another righty in Deven Sheerin. He can hit 100 MPH and hails from LSU. He has stellar stuff but lacks MLB control.

To wrap up the first day, with Round 4, pick 135 they took Jaxon Jelkin, a third straight flame-throwing college right-hander. The Kentucky hurler is 6-foot-7 and dances around 98 MPH. He dropped in the draft due to character concerns.

We'll keep tabs on the rest of their 2026 MLB Draft picks right here:

Round 5, Pick 161:

Round 6, Pick 191:

Round 7, Pick 221:

Round 8, Pick 251:

Round 9, Pick 281:

Round 10, Pick 311:

Round 11, Pick 341:

Round 12, Pick 371:

Round 13, Pick 401:

Round 14, Pick 431:

Round 15, Pick 461:

Round 16: Pick 491:

Round 17, Pick 521:

Round 18, Pick 551:

Round 19, Pick 581:

Round 20:, Pick 611:

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