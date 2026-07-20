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July 20, 2026

Report: Phillies will call up reliever Alex McFarlane straight from Double-A

The Phillies are adding Alex McFarlane's 100-plus mph pitches to their bullpen, at least for a night.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Alex-McFarlane-Phillies-Media-Day-2026.JPG Morgan Tencza/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phillies prospect Alex McFarlane has triple-digit stuff.

Alex McFarlane is getting his big league call-up.

The Phillies will be adding the 25-year-old right-hander to their bullpen ahead of Monday's series opener against the visiting Dodgers, after several weeks of minor-leaguer catching eyes with his triple-digit stuff and a coinciding stretch that has seen the major-league bullpen deplete.

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo and The Athletic's Matt Gelb confirmed McFarlane's call-up Monday morning, after fellow Phillies prospect and McFarlane's Double-A teammate Gage Wood posted about it on his Instagram story Sunday night.

With Double-A Reading, McFarlane is 1-1 with a 2.06 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP through 32 appearances and 35.0 total innings pitched. He's also carrying a 12.09 strikeouts per nine innings rate and notched 12 saves, thanks to an arsenal that includes an overpowering fastball and sinker that can each top 100 miles per hour, and then an offspeed slider and sweeper that can tie hitters up in knots.

Naturally, that also caught a lot of fans' attention, as they watched the Phillies' bullpen offer little consistency from its left-handers while getting left in need of another right-hander following the news of Brad Keller's season-ending UCL injury.

Interim manager Don Mattingly mostly danced around the idea of a McFarlane call-up when asked about it by the media in the past week or so, but now the Phillies have gotten to a spot where they're willing to jump him past Triple-A entirely to see what he can do.

But there is a kicker.

The Phillies exhausted their already thin bullpen in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Mets, so right now, it's just a matter of needing a fresh arm from somewhere, which could render McFarlane's stay in the bigs as a quick one-and-done, per Gelb.

That said, the Phillies' bullpen needs all the help it can get right now with the trade deadline still two weeks away. If McFarlane holds his own with his triple-digit velocity pitches, then he could just force the Phillies' hand to keep him up with the club longer than originally planned.

The trade deadline is Monday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. ET, and the Phillies are now in a spot where they're expected to go after a left- and right-handed reliever.

McFarlane could potentially alter the right-handed need, but right now, the Phillies will just want to get through Monday night first.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

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