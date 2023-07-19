Andrew Painter done for the year as Phillies recommend Tommy John surgery for top prospect

After treading with heavy caution for months, Andrew Painter's trajectory for this season might have just reached its worst-case scenario.

His elbow, which he hurt all the way back in the spring, isn't fully healing, he's still experiencing symptoms, and at this point in the season, after trying to hold on to even the slightest hope that he could still possibly pitch in the majors this year, the Phillies had to finally cut their losses.

Painter, suffering from a sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow, has been shut down and the club's medical staff has recommended that he undergo reconstructive surgery of the UCL, or in other words, Tommy John surgery.

Painter will have a surgical consultation with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, baseball's top orthopedic surgeon who performed Bryce Harper's UCL repair back in the fall, in Los Angeles on Monday. If Tommy John surgery does end up being the route, then the procedure and rehab from it typically take pitchers at least a year to return from, which would mean Painter's new timeline to the big leagues could be pushed as far back as 2025.

The 20-year old righthander, who the Phillies picked up at 13th overall in the 2021 draft, is the organization's top prospect and was on a surge through its minor league system over the past year. He was moving so fast, in fact, that the Phillies were even lining up him up in the spring for the opportunity to try and win the fifth spot in the starting rotation, though unfortunately, the UCL injury ultimately put that idea on hold.

The statement released Wednesday from the Phillies:

More to come...

