World Series: Five reasons the Phillies will benefit from an extra day off

The Phillies and Astros will wait another day to resume the World Series, with Game 3 set to start Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in South Philly after a rainout on Monday.

And while thousands were inconvenienced by driving to the ballpark and making plans ahead of a decision that MLB took until 6:45 to make, the bigger beneficiaries of the one-day delay are the Phillies.

Here are five reasons why Game 3 moving to Tuesday — with Games 4 and 5 to follow on Wednesday and Thursday — are good for Philadelphia:

The rotation

The Phillies get to avoid a Noah Syndergaard-led bullpen game in their home World Series debut, and the extra day of rest helps them get their rotation in line a little better (particularly after manager Rob Thomson used Ranger Suárez in Game 1, messing with his availability).

The Astros have a much deeper rotation, deeper than five pitchers even, and we wrote about how it was a major advantage for Houston in this series. But all of this will be totally null and void if Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler pitch like they did in their first WS starts respectively.