More News:

August 29, 2019

Phillies opening Citizens Bank Park to fans for Eagles home games, featuring Shake Shack takeout

Tailgaters will be able to get their fill of the chain's ubiquitous burgers and fries, or spend the day at Pass and Stow

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Citizens Bank Park
Citizens Bank Park Eagles games Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Phillies are hopping on the Eagles' bandwagon this fall by opening parts of Citizens Bank Park to hungry, thirsty, and rowdy football fans.

Imagine your ideal Eagles tailgate. Now, imagine it with Shake Shack takeout.

The Phillies announced Wednesday they will have parts of Citizens Bank Park open during Eagles home games this season, as a way to provide even more entertainment and food options to (and make even more money off) Birds fans who just want to hang out by the South Philly Stadium Complex on a Sunday afternoon.

The highlights of the initiative include Eagles watch parties at Pass and Stow, the new gigantic bar-and-restaurant hangout, and Shake Shack takeout for tailgaters. I'll repeat that phrase: Shake Shack takeout for tailgaters.

Pass and Stow's inclusion in the idea is a no-brainer: it's the park's new flagship spot for not-watching-the-game-while-you're-at-the-game, and it sells alcohol, so of course it'll be open. The area will open at 11 a.m. for 1 p.m. games, and will require a $20 entry ticket.

The Shake Shack plan, on the other hand, feels like a stroke of genius, and also a license to print money. 

The restaurant will be open for takeout-only service four hours prior to game time, which means you can start eating Shake Shack burgers and fries in South Philly at 9 a.m. this fall.

The Shake Shack takeout windows will be open until 2 p.m., according to the Phillies, and will feature "several tailgate specials" likely to capture tailgaters already in search of shareable social media content, or tailgaters somehow in need of alcohol-absorbing fast food at 11 a.m.

If we don't have a very sloppy, Shake Shack-themed viral video from one of the tailgate lots by the end of the season, consider the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles a failure.

The Eagles open the regular season at home on Sept. 8 against Washington.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Citizens Bank Park Stadium District South Philly NFL Phillies Food & Drink Shake Shack Football Baseball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 things to watch in the Eagles' fourth preseason game vs. the Jets
082919JoshSweat

Investigations

Liberation Way employees plead guilty in Bucks County addiction treatment scheme
Liberation Way

Prevention

Pinterest takes initiative in stopping the spread of medical, vaccine misinformation
vaccine misinformation pinterest

Sixers

Sixers will bring NBA veteran Joe Johnson in for workout Thursday
082819-JoeJohnson-USAToday

Wawa

Take that, Sheetz: Food & Wine names Wawa best fast food in Pennsylvania
Wawa food & wine

Holidays

Things to do Labor Day weekend 2019 in Philadelphia
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved