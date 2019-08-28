More News:

August 28, 2019

Wells Fargo Center's gigantic new kinetic 4K scoreboard begins assembly

The dynamic display will see its first regular season action when the Flyers play the Blackhawks in October

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Wells Fargo Center scoreboard assembly Wells Fargo Center/Twitter

The Wells Fargo Center has started assembling the otherworldly, center-hung, kinetic 4K scoreboard that will be used during the Flyers' and Sixers' upcoming regular seasons.

The Eagles begin the 2019 regular season in less than two weeks, but the focus at the South Philly Sports Complex this week isn't at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Wells Fargo Center welcomed its newest addition this week, the otherworldly, center-hung, kinetic 4K scoreboard that will be used during the Flyers' and Sixers' upcoming regular seasons.

The official Wells Fargo Center social media accounts shared some preliminary images this week, giving us a sense of just how gigantic this scoreboard is going to be:

Yep, that sure looks like a very big scoreboard.

Announced in February, the scoreboard will be 65% larger than the old display, and will be able to transform into multiple configurations while games are ongoing. The display will feature the most square feet of center-hung, 4mm LED video technology in an arena which hosts NBA and NHL games, according to Comcast Spectacor.

That all sounds very space-age. Here's a visual demo of what the scoreboard will look like in action:

The Flyers will play the first home game at the Wells Fargo Center underneath the new scoreboard, when they open their preseason slate against the Islanders on Sept. 16. The teams' first regular season game under the new scoreboard will also feature the Flyers, when they open the regular season Oct. 4 against the Blackhawks.

Of course, the first sporting event held under the scoreboard that counts for something will be the Overwatch League Grand Finals, on Sept. 29. It seems fitting, considering esports are played on screens, and this is one serious screen.

