10 awards for the first half: Who is Phillies' MVP?

The All-Star break will give the Phillies a much-needed break, and a few Phillies players their moments in the sun — like Alec Bohm exceeding expectations at the Home Run Derby. He's joined by a record seven more all-stars.

But a five-game break also gives us a chance to hand out some hardware. Here's a look at some awards for the best on-field performers from the MLB-best Phils before the second half of the 162-game grind resumes Friday:

Phillies MVP — Bryce Harper

.301/.403/.579, 21 HR, 61 RBI

This one wasn't hard — as Harper is currently boasting the second best NL MVP odds at the break. He's fourth in the National League in WAR, seventh in batting average, third in on base percentage and slugging, and fourth in home runs. He's also been one of the best defenders on the Phillies roster at his new full-time position of first base. A healthy Harper probably wins his third trophy this fall.

Phillies LVP — Whit Merrifield

.199/.277/.295, 3 HR, 11 RBI

The Phillies cut ties with Merrifield a few days ago after optimistically hoping the former All-Star would be a jack of all trades on defense and a reliable bat off the bench, and spot starter on offense. He was none of those things. That was $8 million the front office would like to have back.

Gold glove — Brandon Marsh

2 OAA, 1.3 defensive WAR, 13 defensive runs above average saved

Those advanced statistics all basically say that when Marsh is on the field, he's a plus defender for a Phillies team in need of them. And while our first instinct was to give Harper the Gold Glove, Marsh's versatility and fourth best defensive wins above replacement in the league were enough to land him the mid-season hardware.

Silver Slugger — Trea Turner

.349/.395/.546, 11 HR, 32 RBI

The only knock against Turner is the 38 games he missed earlier this spring. Before and after his injury he's been one of the best hitters in the game and is the NL's All-Star starter at shortstop.

Cy Young — Zack Wheeler

10-4, 2.70 ERA

For a very long stretch this award was Ranger Suárez's to lose. And he did, with three clunkers in a row to end the first half. Aaron Nola has also been very solid, and Cris Sánchez is an All-Star (along with Suárez and Wheeler). But the savvy veteran is the best of the bunch by our estimation. He leads the NL in ERA, is third in WHIP and sixth in strikeouts. A second half like this could finally earn him the elusive award.

Reliever of the year — Jeff Hoffman

3-1, 1.12 ERA

Due to the Phillies using a closer by committee approach, Hoffman's accolades have happened under the radar. The 2024 All-Star has entered into a high leverage spot more than all but five other pitchers this season and has a minuscule 1.12 ERA over 40.1 innings.

Rookie of the year — Orion Kerkering

2-1, 1.26 ERA

Because he only briefly appeared during the 2023 regular season, Kerkering is still holding rookie status. On a team laden with veterans, he's the youngest player on the team and at age 23 he has put together a very impressive start to the year and is among the most reliable arms in the bullpen. His ERA is close to Hoffman's and he's only pitched five less innings.

Surprise of the first half — The starting pitching staff

Even after a drop off before the start of the All-Star break, the Phillies' four top starting pitchers are all having remarkable seasons:

Pitcher Stats ERA Rank Zack Wheeler 10-4, 2.70 ERA 1st Aaron Nola 11-4, 3.38 ERA 9th Ranger Suárez 10-4, 2.76 ERA 3rd Cris Sánchez

7-4, 2.96 ERA 4th





There are five 10-win pitchers in the NL and three of them are Phillies.

Disappointment of the first half — Taijuan Walker

3-3, 5.60 ERA (on IL)

Walker was supposed to be a solid No. 5. Instead he's been unable to stay healthy and has been hard to watch when he is. He'll likely have a pair of rehab starts in the minors before returning to the team in a few weeks and hopefully he'll have better stuff. The Phillies will pay him $18 million a year through 2026.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports