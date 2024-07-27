Ranger Suárez goes to Phillies' Injured List with lower back soreness

Ranger Suárez has been placed on the 15-day Injured List retroactive to Wednesday, the Phillies announced ahead of Saturday night's game against the visiting Cleveland Guardians.



Left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the opening on the active roster in the meantime.

Suárez's back tightness has been known about for the past couple of weeks, as it kept the 28-year old lefthander from making his first All-Star appearance.

At the time, the Phillies weren't too concerned and just exercising caution by keeping him home during the All-Star break, figuring that a few days' rest would be enough to get back on track. But now it appears the situation has changed, and Suárez will need to be sidelined for longer.

As the third starter in the Phillies' rotation, Suárez got off to a breakout 10-1 start that had him looking so dominant that it wasn't far-fetched to have him in the early NL Cy Young conversation.

But since around June 25 at Detroit, his second loss of the year, he's been falling back down to earth, posting an 0-4 record with 22 runs surrendered (20 earned).

Prior to that turning point, across his 15 previous starts, Suárez had allowed 21 runs (18 earned) all season.

Suárez went 5.1 innings and only allowed three runs in his last turn against the Twins in Minnesota on Monday, which went on to be a 7-2 Phillies defeat and his third straight losing decision.



His trip to the IL comes at a tricky time when the club has overall been struggling since returning from the All-Star break and with the July 30 trade deadline looming.

The Phillies have been in clear need of more bullpen arms, but now you have to wonder if Suárez's recent struggle and ensuing IL stint will put them in late play for one more starter.

