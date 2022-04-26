Phillies injury updates: Bryce Harper return to the field? Didi Gregorius on the mend?

The Phillies have struggled early this season, and in contrast to recent seasons it's not due to an abundance of injuries.

We'll start with Bryce Harper, who has been relegated to DH for more than a week. The MVP was diagnosed with an elbow elbow strain that has not impacted his ability to swing the bat (or not much at least — he went yard last night against the Rockies). Harper will be throwing the ball Tuesday when he gets to Citizens Bank Park, but according to manager Joe Girardi he is probably going to remain as the DH for the rest of the week with the hope that next week he can return to right field.

Here's a look at the rest of the Phillies injury report, which is thankfully brief at the current time:

Player Injury Potential return Didi Gregorius Hand Today (April 26) Mickey Moniak Hand May 20 Ryan Sheriff Shoulder June 7 Sam Coonrod Shoulder June 7 JoJo Romero Elbow June 7





Shortstop Didi Gregorius took batting practice Monday and felt good. He could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday night against Colorado — but his inclusion would force Girardi to take either Carmago or Bohm from the lineup and those two have been hitting quite well lately.

Moniak is the other recognizable name on the table above, the former first overall pick who dazzled this spring only to break his hand right after making the big league roster. His recovery will hit the one month mark soon, and it looks like a late May return is realistic possibility. It will be interesting to see what the centerfield spot look like by then. Currently, Matt Verling is struggling and the now healthy veteran Odubel Herrera could eat into his playing time. If neither emerges in the next few weeks one has to imagine Moniak will be given plenty of at bats in center.

The other three players on the IL right now are relievers who are each out until at least June.

The Phillies will continue their four-game series against the Rockies Tuesday evening.

