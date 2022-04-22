Phillies activate Odubel Herrera

Why?

Why, Middleton?

What is the Phillies' ownership doing?

Fans don't want to root for bad people. It's a fairly simple concept. For a team that has been relegated to a bottom-feeder in the larger Philly sports spectrum amidst the longest playoff drought in the National League, they could use as much goodwill as possible. The team hasn't had a winning season since I was a senior in high school. The Phils are now an afterthought after their half-decade Golden Era and only falling deeper into the background of people's minds in age where there's an overload of entertainment options.

The organization's saving grace to Philly fans is that heading to the ballpark is a classic spring and summer tradition. Bring your friends or family, throw on your maroon Phillies cap, grab a cold beer, soak up the sun and transport yourself to a bygone world where baseball is king. The vibes of heading to Citizens Bank Park are immaculate. What happens to those vibes when the guy hitting leadoff is a dude who feels icky to root for?