More Sports:

April 22, 2022

Phillies activate Odubel Herrera

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Odubel-Herrera-03142022-UST Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

The Phillies are signaling that they don't understand their fans by bringing back Odubel Herrera.

After making some rehab appearances for the AAA Leigh Valley Iron Pigs, Odubel Herrera is getting called up to the Phillies, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury:

Herrera was hurt in spring training with a right oblique injury, which led him to not being on the Phils' Opening Day roster. Given Mickey Moniak's unfortunate injury against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Phillies' spring training finale, no one has been able to grab a hold of the centerfield spot for the Phillies. Considering that and Moniak still missing time, the team will once again rely on Herrera, who first debuted with the Phillies in 2015.

It's impossible at this stage to mention Herrera and his standing with the club without tackling his off-the-field issues. Herrera was suspended during the 2019 season and placed on administrative leave, missing 85 games for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. 

When it was announced in March that Herrera was coming back to Philly and signing a new contract, I wrote the following:

Why?

Why, Middleton?

What is the Phillies' ownership doing?

Fans don't want to root for bad people. It's a fairly simple concept. For a team that has been relegated to a bottom-feeder in the larger Philly sports spectrum amidst the longest playoff drought in the National League, they could use as much goodwill as possible. The team hasn't had a winning season since I was a senior in high school. The Phils are now an afterthought after their half-decade Golden Era and only falling deeper into the background of people's minds in age where there's an overload of entertainment options.

The organization's saving grace to Philly fans is that heading to the ballpark is a classic spring and summer tradition. Bring your friends or family, throw on your maroon Phillies cap, grab a cold beer, soak up the sun and transport yourself to a bygone world where baseball is king. The vibes of heading to Citizens Bank Park are immaculate. What happens to those vibes when the guy hitting leadoff is a dude who feels icky to root for?

I stand by that. I'm not sure how the Herrera will play out in the coming days and weeks for the Phillies, but I'm sure it'll be met with controversy. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Mickey Moniak Odubel Herrera

Videos

Featured

Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Vet who fostered Buddy the cat after dog attack in Frankford looks to adopt
Buddy the Cat Update

Adult Health

Risk of rotator cuff injuries increases among people with sex-hormone deficiencies
Shoulder pain

Sixers

Inside Joel Embiid's second-half classic in Game 3 vs. Raptors
Joel-Embiid-game-winner_042122_USAT

Recreation

New 2-mile section of Schuylkill River Trail to open in Chester County
Schuylkill River Trail Chester County

Music

Wu Tang Clan's Raekwon, Foot Locker to support musicians with Philly-themed sneaker
Wu Tang Sneakers Philly

Family-Friendly

Home and Garden Festival returns to Chestnut Hill with 150 vendors, live music
Chestnut Hill

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved