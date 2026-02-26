Phillies injury updates: The latest on Zack Wheeler, Brandon Marsh, Aidan Miller

The Phillies are about as healthy as a team can be heading into a new season, carrying what is likely to be 12 players over the age of 30 on their expected 26-man roster.

But there are a handful of minor injuries lingering as well as one major recovery to keep tabs on.

How soon into the season will Zack Wheeler be ready? Are some recent small ailments to Brandon Marsh, Orion Kerkering and Gabriel Rincones worth worrying about?

We'll start with Wheeler, who is throwing from 120 feet and totally unrestricted right now after he underwent Thoracic Outlet Surgery in the fall to deal with an unexpected and scary blood clot situation. Reports suggest that Wheeler will be ready to start games in Philly sometime in late April or early May (the regular season begins on March 26) — with The Athletic's Matt Gelb adding "Wheeler could accelerate things if he continues to feel strong."

That's probably as good as one could hope for, as he returns from what to most people (maybe not to Wheeler himself) is a pretty unusual procedure.

“It’s not like a major surgery," Wheeler told reporters this week (via The Inquirer). "I just got a rib taken out. It might sound like a crazy situation, or crazy surgery, or whatever, but mentally, I’m not really stressed about it."

The biggest question isn't whether he'll be able to return, or even when — it's what he'll look like when he does. According to a local expert, there really isn't any reason Wheeler can't be his regular Cy Young-contending self, even with one less rib in his chest.

If Wheeler is tagged to pitch in any spring training games before March is over, it will be a good sign that he's on pace to pitch in April.

Outfielder Brandon Marsh jammed his hand sliding into a base Sunday, but scans were negative and he's currently being held out of games as a precaution.

Orion Kerkering has yet to pitch this preseason. He's got a tricky right hamstring sprain and has yet to throw from the mound. There's no current timetable for him, but it is possible that he will throw from the hill for the first time this weekend as he's been feeling better.

Top position prospect Aidan Miller is another absent player. He entered spring training with some back pain and the team has been treating it and letting him ramp up slowly. Manager Rob Thomson says there's no reason for concern, as Miller has been in the weight room. There is no current timetable for him getting into a game, but the already slim chance he makes the roster this year seems just about zero now. A strong spring in Lehigh Valley is his best chance for a big league call up.

Keeping with Phils prospects, Gabriel Rincones was a name expected to make a push for the last bench spot in the outfield, but he's had pain in both knees this month and without an extended audition in Clearwater, he'll likely begin his year in Triple-A.