The 10 players the Phillies can least afford to lose to injury

The Phillies are likely to enter the 2026 regular season with one of the oldest rosters in the sport once again (they had the second oldest offense and seventh oldest pitching staff last season). Add to that that the team already has some injury concerns — Zack Wheeler is returning from offseason surgery, for example — and it becomes clear. One of the biggest keys to the Phillies' success this season is having good health.

Building depth is important, as a 162-game season can create some serious attrition. Just as in the NFL, if a good team can stay healthy, it's usually in the mix in February, the same can be said for baseball teams in October.

If the Phillies can be healthy come the fall, they can compete for a title.

As a little preseason exercise, we decided to quantify who's health is the most important to the team's success. Here are the 10 players the Phils' can least afford to lose to injury:

1. Kyle Schwarber

He's the highest paid DH in the history of Major League Baseball for a reason. He's the centerpiece of the Phillies' entire offense, and fresh off 56 home runs and 132 RBI, his production is basically irreplaceable. He sees pitches, he gets on base, he gets his teammates better pitches — his value is off the charts. Luckily, as a designated hitter, the injury risk is lower as he's rarely seen shagging fly balls or trying to gun down a runner from the outfield anymore.

2. Johan Duran

Similar to Schwarber's spot in the offense, Duran is the man who makes the bullpen work. The first true bonafide closer for the Phillies in years, Duran's not only a light's out flame-thrower in the ninth inning, he also sets the roles for his teammates. If Duran has the 9th, José Alvarado or Brad Keller has the 8th. And Orion Kerkering or Tanner Banks gets the 7th. And with a starting rotation that goes deeper into games than any other team, a healthy Duran has a wide-reaching trickle-down effect.

3. Cris Sánchez

The only "rock solid, no questions he's going to be dominant for sure" starter for the Phillies right now is Sánchez, fresh off his second place NL Cy Young breakout year. With Zack Wheeler returning from surgery, Aaron Nola bouncing back from a dreadful 2025 and prospect Andrew Painter totally raw, Sánchez is the guy who's going to need to take the ball every fifth day and give the Phils a chance to win. Honorable mention to Jesús Luzardo who is expected to be a very solid mid-rotation starter as well.

4. J.T. Realmuto

This is a tough No. 4 decision between Realmuto and Bryce Harper. Harper is by far the better player, but Realmuto is the hardest to replace. We know that from this past offseason, when the replacements for 34-year-old Realmuto were basically non-existent. The team had to overpay, three years and $45 million, for Realmuto to come back. He handles a staff better than anyone, guns down base stealers and hits pretty well. There's a decent drop off from him to backups Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs.

5. Bryce Harper

Even in a down year, Harper is an offensive monster — he had 27 homers and 75 RBI despite missing 30 games in 2025. He'll be his usual self, an All-Star caliber hitter and Gold Glove deserving defender. And if he bounces back and plays like an elite superstar again, even better. He's behind Realmuto because of the drop off. Would you rather have Marchán and Harper, or Realmuto and Alec Bohm at first, with Aidan Miller or Edmundo Sosa at third?

6. Trea Turner

Turner is one of the better hitters in the majors and functions as a top-two hitter in the order for the Phillies, the kind of bat they do not have elsewhere in the lineup. He's got speed and hits for average and helps to set the table, and his defense at short has been improving. He'd be badly missed over an extended period.

7. Zack Wheeler

The difference between the Phillies squeaking into, or dominating, their way into the playoffs may rest on Wheeler's shoulders. He was on pace to win the NL Cy Young award last season before a blood clot and subsequent Thoracic Outlet Surgery ended his season. He's reportedly pitching well and will be returning to full strength in South Philly sometime in the spring if he's not ready on Opening Day. If Wheeler looks the same as he did last season, joining a surging Sánchez and Luzardo, taking pressure off Nola and rookie Painter, the starting five could be the best in baseball and another first-round bye could be on the table.

8. Justin Crawford

The Phillies have put a lot on Crawford's shoulders. They didn't really take upgrading the outfield seriously — aside from the low-stakes reclamation project of Adolis García — this offseason. Because Crawford hit well in Triple-A and the team needed a youth infusion, the centerfield job in Citizens Bank Park is his to lose.. The last few times the Phillies did something like this it didn't really work out (see Mickey Moniak, Adam Haseley and Dom Brown). Crawford succeeding and being a true everyday major leaguer would be a huge lift for a team known for spending a lot of money on mercenary players.

9. Andrew Painter

Painter is in a similar situation as Crawford is, though the pressure is a little lower. The Phillies' rotation is already stacked, and there's enough depth for the team to overcome a potential Painter setback. That being said, the starter has been highly touted for years and he's due to make good on his first-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft. If he can earn the fifth starter spot and keep it all season, it'll be another big boost for an aging roster.

10. José Alvarado

We're rounding out the final spot on our top 10 with Alvarado, the top lefty in the bullpen and a player the Phillies need to be available all season after trading Matt Strahm away. Banks is the only other reliably lefty in the bullpen and he's never been a late-innings guy. After those two arms it's just side-armer Kyle Backhus and a handful of unproven depth arms. This could be an area of need at the trade deadline as well.

