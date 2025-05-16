Phillies place Aaron Nola on injured list with right ankle sprain, Mick Abel to make MLB debut on Sunday

The Phillies placed Aaron Nola (right ankle sprain) on the 15-day injured list before Friday's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team announced moments after manager Rob Thomson told reporters about the move.

Thomson said in the dugout that Nola suffered the ankle injury while doing agility work before his start in Cleveland last Friday. The team had hoped it could be managed, but Nola's career-worst start on Wednesday, when he allowed 12 hits and nine earned runs in 3.2 innings of work, will be his last outing for at least two weeks and change. Thomson did say he does not expect the absence to last much longer than the required 15 days.

It has been a nightmarish season for Nola, who was struggling long before Wednesday's horrid outing. He has a 6.16 ERA in nine starts this season, and now he is headed to the injured list for the first time since 2017.

The Phillies recalled right-handed pitcher Daniel Robert for the time being, but the team is going to perform more shuffling in the days ahead. On Sunday, Thomson said, former first-round pick Mick Abel will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Thomson clarified that Abel will be up for just one start no matter what, which has been communicated to the 23-year-old.

Abel struggled mightily with Lehigh Valley last season, posting a 6.46 ERA in 24 starts. But he has looked like an entirely new pitcher in 2025. In 46.1 innings across eight starts, Abel has a 2.53 ERA with 51 strikeouts. He very quickly put himself back on the map as not just an intriguing prospect, but a viable major-league option.

After Abel makes his spot start, Taijuan Walker will rejoin the Phillies' starting rotation. Walker is now slated to start on Wednesday.

The Phillies will have Ranger Suárez, Zack Wheeler and Abel on the mound against the Pirates, then will travel for a four-game road set against the Colorado Rockies. It appears to be lining up for Thomson to give the ball to Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, Walker and Suárez in that order in Colorado, with Wheeler opening the following series against the Athletics on Friday. That will be the Phillies' group of five starters for the time being, but only after Abel makes a quick cameo.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice