More Sports:

May 16, 2025

Phillies place Aaron Nola on injured list with right ankle sprain, Mick Abel to make MLB debut on Sunday

The Phillies are calling up one first-round pick to replace another, as Mick Abel will make his major-league debut in the wake of Aaron Nola's injury.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Nola 5.16.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Aaron Nola is going on the injured list for the first time since 2017.

The Phillies placed Aaron Nola (right ankle sprain) on the 15-day injured list before Friday's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team announced moments after manager Rob Thomson told reporters about the move.

Thomson said in the dugout that Nola suffered the ankle injury while doing agility work before his start in Cleveland last Friday. The team had hoped it could be managed, but Nola's career-worst start on Wednesday, when he allowed 12 hits and nine earned runs in 3.2 innings of work, will be his last outing for at least two weeks and change. Thomson did say he does not expect the absence to last much longer than the required 15 days.

It has been a nightmarish season for Nola, who was struggling long before Wednesday's horrid outing. He has a 6.16 ERA in nine starts this season, and now he is headed to the injured list for the first time since 2017.

The Phillies recalled right-handed pitcher Daniel Robert for the time being, but the team is going to perform more shuffling in the days ahead. On Sunday, Thomson said, former first-round pick Mick Abel will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Thomson clarified that Abel will be up for just one start no matter what, which has been communicated to the 23-year-old.

Abel struggled mightily with Lehigh Valley last season, posting a 6.46 ERA in 24 starts. But he has looked like an entirely new pitcher in 2025. In 46.1 innings across eight starts, Abel has a 2.53 ERA with 51 strikeouts. He very quickly put himself back on the map as not just an intriguing prospect, but a viable major-league option.

After Abel makes his spot start, Taijuan Walker will rejoin the Phillies' starting rotation. Walker is now slated to start on Wednesday.

The Phillies will have Ranger Suárez, Zack Wheeler and Abel on the mound against the Pirates, then will travel for a four-game road set against the Colorado Rockies. It appears to be lining up for Thomson to give the ball to Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, Walker and Suárez in that order in Colorado, with Wheeler opening the following series against the Athletics on Friday. That will be the Phillies' group of five starters for the time being, but only after Abel makes a quick cameo.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Aaron Nola Rob Thomson Mick Abel Philadelphia Phillies

Featured

PHOT-Gary Clark Jr_20240612_DSC02771.jpg

NJ North to Shore – June 2025 festival
Limited - Olympia 1

Evenings on the Olympia: History and celebration aboard a legendary warship

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Group makes late push to save SS United States from being sunk

Chris Lachall

Sponsored

Escape to Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Mental Health

Subtle cyberbullying, like excluding peers from group chats, is just as traumatic as overt attacks, study shows

Cyberbullying Trauma

TV

'Task' teaser features possible scenes from Wissahickon Valley Park

Mark Ruffalo Task trailer

Food & Drink

22 Center City restaurants will offer midweek lunch deals this summer

Center City lunch

Phillies

Phillies' Andrew Painter picks up first win since 2022, ups pitch count

Andrew-Painter-Phillies_061423_USAT

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved