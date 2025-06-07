Phillies place Bryce Harper (wrist) on 10-day injured list, call up Otto Kemp from Triple-A

The Phillies have placed Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list due to right wrist inflammation (retroactive to June 6), the team announced Saturday morning. Harper missed Friday's game and was reportedly day-to-day because of an issue with the wrist. Triple-A infielder Otto Kemp has been recalled for his major-league debut.

Harper had just returned from a five-game absence due to an elbow injury caused by a hit-by-pitch on May 27. But he will be out for at least a week and change, a brutal blow for a Phillies lineup which is already struggling quite a bit.

Kemp, 25, has crushed everything he has seen in the International League this season, slugging 14 home runs and 19 doubles while slashing .313/.416/.594 in 58 games for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The ongoing issue has been his defensive utility. Kemp has played first base, second base, third base and left field this season in hopes of finding a landing spot that is not blocked at the major-league level, with third base being his natural position.

With Harper on the shelf, the Phillies will get an extended look at Kemp, who has made serious waves with his stellar production for the IronPigs.

