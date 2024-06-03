Brandon Marsh placed on Injured List, Phillies make other roster moves

The Phillies announced a slew of roster moves Monday afternoon, including two players being placed on the Injured List.

Brandon Marsh, who was pulled from Sunday night's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals after straining his hamstring running the bases, and Kody Clemens, who was scratched from that night's lineup due to low back spasms, were each played on the 10-day Injured List. Clemens' placement was retroactive to May 31.

In corresponding moves, utility player Weston Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and the team also selected the contract of Triple-A outfielder David Dahl, who has spent parts of six seasons in the majors, most notably during a three-year stint with the Colorado Rockies which included an All-Star appearance in 2019.

To make room for Dahl on the 40-man roster, the team transferred Triple-A right-handed pitcher Michael Rucker to the 60-day Injured List.

While appearances on the Injured List are never optimal, one right now could in theory be less damaging than the typical stint on the shelf.

The Phillies host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before spending two days off as they head to London for a two-game series against the New York Mets on June 8 and 9. They have another day off following that set before kicking off a six-game set of interleague play when they face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 11.

Whether or not Marsh returns to the active roster after the 10-day minimum remains unclear, but theoretically he could do so and only miss seven games. Clemens could return for the series-opener in Boston and only miss five additional games.

With Whit Merrifield and Cristian Pache struggling during their cameos in left field for much of the season, Phillies manager Rob Thomson will hope that the left-handed-hitting Dahl can add some thump to his lineup against right-handed pitching. Dahl has excelled in Lehigh Valley, slashing .340/.416/.660 with a dozen home runs in 43 games for the IronPigs.

Wilson, meanwhile, can play several positions on the field. He made his major-league debut for the Phillies in 2023 after a long journey of traveling the minor leagues, hitting a home run in his first major-league plate appearance on the same night that then-Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter. Wilson struggled at Lehigh Valley to open the season, but has homered in each of the last three days.

Now without two key contributors in Marsh and star shortstop Trea Turner, Thomson will need production from more than just Dahl and Wilson: players like Edmundo Sosa need to stay hot, and struggling hitters such as Bryson Stott and Nick Castellanos need to get out of their slumps.

The Phillies have not faced a ton of adversity in 2024. Now, it has arrived.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice