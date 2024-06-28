Phillies put Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber on 10-day IL, both avoid major injuries

June 28, 2024
OK, the bad news first: Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are headed for the 10-Day Injured List.
The good news: Neither are believed to have significant injuries, per The Athletic's Matt Gelb.
Harper and Schwarber both came up limp on plays late into Thursday night's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.
Schwarber, who made the start in left field, was taken out of the game ahead of the ninth inning when he felt his groin tighten up, per MLB.com's Paul Casella, and Harper said he felt a pull in his hamstring running out the night's last play.
"Felt my lower [hamstring] just a little bit," Harper said postgame (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "We're gonna get an image tomorrow just to see what that looks like, see how I feel tomorrow, and go from there."
"I've never felt anything like this before."— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 28, 2024
Bryce Harper speaks with the media following the left hamstring injury he sustained on the final play of the game. pic.twitter.com/WYY7DMKEUD
The Phillies announced soon after that outfielder Johan Rojas and infielder Kody Clemens have been recalled to fill the spots on the active rosters, but do so with production not so easily replaced and with the greatest test facing the rest of the lineup yet.
Prior to tonight's game against the Miami Marlins, the Phillies announced the following roster moves:— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 28, 2024
Placed 1B Bryce Harper on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.
Placed DH Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain.
Returned INF Kody Clemens from his…
Manager Rob Thomson, however, did mention that there's a shot for Harper and Schwarber to both be back before the All-Star break coming up on July 15, per Phillies Nation's Destiny Lugardo.
Rob Thomson said Harper’s hamstring strain is similar to what Brandon Marsh had earlier this season. He missed 12 days.— Destiny Lugardo (@destiny_lugardo) June 28, 2024
There’s a good chance both Schwarber and Harper are back before the All-Star break.
The Phillies will be back in action, sans Harper and Schwarber, later Friday night at Citizens Bank Park against Miami for Game 2 of a four-game set.
MORE: Will injuries derail Phillies' dream season?
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports