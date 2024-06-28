Phillies put Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber on 10-day IL, both avoid major injuries

OK, the bad news first: Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are headed for the 10-Day Injured List.

The good news: Neither are believed to have significant injuries, per The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

Harper and Schwarber both came up limp on plays late into Thursday night's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.

Schwarber, who made the start in left field, was taken out of the game ahead of the ninth inning when he felt his groin tighten up, per MLB.com's Paul Casella, and Harper said he felt a pull in his hamstring running out the night's last play.

"Felt my lower [hamstring] just a little bit," Harper said postgame (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "We're gonna get an image tomorrow just to see what that looks like, see how I feel tomorrow, and go from there."

Harper, Schwarber, and the Phillies appear to have avoided the worst, but still, two massive holes have just been put in the lineup for at least the next couple of weeks regardless – Schwarber at the top, as the unorthodox but very fearsome lead-off hitter, and Harper in the three-spot, who's been hitting at an MVP-level pace again.

The Phillies announced soon after that outfielder Johan Rojas and infielder Kody Clemens have been recalled to fill the spots on the active rosters, but do so with production not so easily replaced and with the greatest test facing the rest of the lineup yet.

Manager Rob Thomson, however, did mention that there's a shot for Harper and Schwarber to both be back before the All-Star break coming up on July 15, per Phillies Nation's Destiny Lugardo.

The Phillies will be back in action, sans Harper and Schwarber, later Friday night at Citizens Bank Park against Miami for Game 2 of a four-game set.

