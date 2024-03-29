Phillies' new hype video will have you ready to run through a wall

Opening Day is just hours away and the Delaware Valley is craving some Phillies baseball. To tide you over until then, the Phillies have released a hype video for the 2024 season, highlighting the 20th anniversary of Citizens Bank Park along the way:

The video features some iconic moments from the last two decades, including Shane Victorino's NLDS grand slam, Aaron Rowand's catch, Chase Utley's championship speech and many more. Showcasing current stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber and former ones like Jim Thome, Roy Halladay, Chase Utley and Ryan Howard, the Phils now have you even more ready for first pitch.

How can you not be romantic about baseball?

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader