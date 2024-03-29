More Sports:

March 29, 2024

Phillies' new hype video will have you ready to run through a wall

Highlighting the 20th anniversary of Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' 2024 hype video is here and it's perfect.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
USATSI_19292428.jpg Bill Streicher/USA Today

Bryce Harper's 2022 NLDS home run is a legendary Citizens Bank Park moment.

Opening Day is just hours away and the Delaware Valley is craving some Phillies baseball. To tide you over until then, the Phillies have released a hype video for the 2024 season, highlighting the 20th anniversary of Citizens Bank Park along the way:

The video features some iconic moments from the last two decades, including Shane Victorino's NLDS grand slam, Aaron Rowand's catch, Chase Utley's championship speech and many more. Showcasing current stars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber and former ones like Jim Thome, Roy Halladay, Chase Utley and Ryan Howard, the Phils now have you even more ready for first pitch.

How can you not be romantic about baseball?

USATSI_4880592.jpg

MORE: Kelce, Cox to throw out first pitch on Saturday

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park

Videos

Featured

Limited - Johnston County - Broadslab Bourbon and Whiskey Product Lineup

Savor bourbon & BBQ in Benson, NC
Limited - Parx Casino - Corinee Bailey Rae

See Corinne Bailey Rae perform at Parx Casino in June

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

One teen killed, another injured in Germantown shooting, police say
Germantown shooting teens

Sponsored

The City of Philadelphia is hiring!
Limited - Main Article Image for City of Philadelphia

Depression

AI can detect depression in white people based on their social media posts – but not in Black people, Penn study finds
AI Depression Disparities

Food & Drink

Filipino restaurant and market brings unique tastes to Brewerytown
Baby's Kusina and Market Longanisa breakfast sando

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Experts predict World Series win for Fightins
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-2024-Preview

Weekend

Pop-up gardens and Easter parade: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide pop-up gardens

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved