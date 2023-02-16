Phillies ink reliever Seranthony Domínguez to two-year extension

Spring is here and the Phillies marked the first workout for pitchers and catchers with the signing of one of their key relievers.

Seranthony Domínguez received a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday, to keep the hard-throwing righthander in Philadelphia and avoid his final two years of salary arbitration. The deal also includes a club option for 2025.



At age 28 and after a lengthy rehab from Tommy John surgery across the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Domínguez made a career-high 54 appearances in 2022, going 6-5 with a 3.00 ERA, 61 strikeouts, and a 1.14 WHIP, with his call usually coming in the later innings

In the playoffs, he went 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA, 18 strikeouts, and a 0.75 WHIP across 10.2 innings pitched.

Alongside lefthander José Alvarado, who avoided arbitration last week, the two were the relievers most often called upon on the way to the World Series, but eventually, the bullpen depth got stretched too thin.

But with the acquisitions and signings of Matt Strahm, Craig Kimbrel, and Gregory Soto – combined with the returning bullpen arms – the Phillies are hoping they'll have enough firepower to make another run.

Painter's place

There's a fifth spot in the starting rotation reserved for a young arm and top prospect Andrew Painter, who has been surging through the Phillies' farm system, has long been considered the favorite to earn it.

No promises. Camp did just start after all, but an interesting observation from MLB.com's Todd Zolecki Thursday morning from the clubhouse down in Clearwater:

