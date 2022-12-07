More Sports:

December 07, 2022

MLB free agency: How lefty Matt Strahm impacts the Phillies' bullpen

The Phils are reportedly closing in on a two-year, $15 million deal for Strahm, which will give them another lefthanded reliever alongside José Alvarado.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Matt-Strahm-Phillies-MLB-Free-Agency-Red-Sox-Reliever.jpg David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports

Matt Strahm will add another lefty to the Phillies' bullpen.

The Phillies bolstered their starting rotation with the addition of Taijuan Walker then, somewhat quietly, fortified their bullpen when word broke late Tuesday night that they were closing in on a two-year, $15 million deal for lefty Matt Strahm as well

Strahm spent the 2022 season with the Red Sox on a one-year contract and held up well as a reliever after injuries brought an end to his four-year run in San Diego that split between starting and relieving. 

In 50 appearances for Boston last season, the 31-year-old southpaw went 4-4, pitching 44.2 innings with a 3.83 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts. 

With a fastball and sinker in the mid-90s, complemented by several breaking pitches in the mid 80s to low 90s (changeup, slider, curveball), the hope is Strahm will give the Phils a highly reliable arm out of the pen – something they've consistently struggled to find over the last several years – along with more varied looks for manager Rob Thomson to work with. 

With things as they stand right now, the bullpen consists of righthanders Seranthony Domínguez, Andrew Bellatti, Connor Brogdon, Nick Nelson, and hard-throwing lefty José Alvarado. So the addition of Strahm, when the deal becomes official, should bring a bit more balance following the departures of Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson, and Zach Eflin. 

Lefthanded Relievers  Righthanded Relievers
José Alvarado Seranthony Domínguez 
Matt Strahm Andrew Bellatti 
Connor Brogdon 
Nick Nelson 
Sam Coonrod (minors) 

More for hitters to fear in the later innings too, especially if the Phillies are back in the postseason next October, which owner John Middleton and team president Dave Dombrowski are more than gunning for with the way they've spent this week

Even though the bullpen got by, largely off the backs of Domínguez, Alvarado, and a converted Eflin (now with Tampa Bay), relief pitching was never one of the Phillies' strengths and it caught up to them against the Astros in the World Series when an undermanned staff finally got stretched too thin. 

Another option in Strahm absolutely helps, but depth is everything in the later months of the season and then into the playoffs, so don't expect the Phillies to entirely close up shop after a very fruitful winter meetings. 

You need as many arms as you can get. 

"We know how important depth is," Dombrowski said of the Phillies' offseason plans last month. "So we're open-minded to that...I think like almost every other club in baseball, we're going to be open-minded to the relief pitching. We lost some of those guys too, even though we have a nice foundation of Seranthony, Alvarado, and Brogdon back, and some other people back there."

A look at the Phillies' current bullpen and their 2022 regular seasons by the numbers:

 Reliever IP ERA WHIP SOBB 
LH Matt Strahm 50 44.2 3.83 1.23 52 17 
LH José Alvarado 59 51.0 3.18 1.2281 24 
RH Seranthony Domínguez 54 51.0 3.00 1.14 61 22 
RH Andrew Bellatti 59 54.1 3.31 1.33 78 25 
RH Connor Brogdon 47 44.0 3..27 1.25 50 11 
RH Sam Coonrod* 12 12.2 7.82 1.50 12 

*Minors

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Jose Alvarado Seranthony Dominguez Matt Strahm MLB Free Agency Bullpen

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Limited - Live Casino - Dorinda Medley

Party with Dorinda on New Year’s Eve!

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Proposal for battery-powered train linking West Chester to SEPTA line gets support from borough's leaders
West Chester SEPTA Trains

Sponsored

3 Strategies to Bolster Your Small Business’ Financial Health
Purchased - Group of business people portrait in the office

Wellness

To overcome morning grogginess, try eating oatmeal and fruit for breakfast
Morning sleepiness oatmeal

Eagles

Eagles at Giants: Five matchups to watch
120722DeVontaSmith

Food & Drink

South Jersey residents can now order Geno's Steaks through Cherry Hill virtual food court
Geno's Steaks Foodiehall South Jersey cheesesteaks

Holiday

Shop for holiday gifts and support a mutual aid fund at Bok Building this weekend
Feminist Flea Baby Tooth

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved