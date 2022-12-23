More Sports:

December 23, 2022

Phillies reportedly add Craig Kimbrel to bullpen

The Phillies continue to improve their bullpen, adding 8-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Craig-Kimbrel-Phillies-MLB-Free-Agency Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

New Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel pitching at Citizens Bank Park in 2022 with the Dodgers.

The Phillies are not done with their offseason spending spree. After signing lefty reliever Matt Straham earlier in December, the Phils have landed right-handed pitcher Craig Kimbrel to continue bolstering their bullpen, per a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that it's a one-year deal worth $10 million.

Kimbrel, a 13-year veteran, was one of, if not the, best relievers of the 2010s, as he's made eight All-Star teams in his career. Phillies fans will know him well from his five seasons with Atlanta from 2010 to 2014, where he dominated with a 1.43 ERA in 289 innings pitched. 

He hasn't been quite at that level as of late, however. Over the last three seasons, Kimbrel, who will be 35 in 2023, has a 3.27 ERA in 135 innings (104 appearances). That's still a major upgrade from most of the guys the Phils are usually trotting out there late in games. 

The Phillies' core of relievers is looking better and better with Strahm and Kimbrel, plus Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado both back in the mix.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Craig Kimbrel

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Four former union employees tied to John Dougherty embezzlement case plead guilty to illegal use of assets
IBEW Local 98 Guilty Plea

Sponsored

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Healthy Eating

Transitioning to a vegan diet can seem daunting; here's how to begin
Vegan diet

Sixers

Should Tyrese Maxey shift to Sixers' sixth man when he returns?
Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-05042022-UST

Food & Drink

The Mummers now have their own hard iced tea in a can
mummers row hard tea

Arts & Culture

In the spirit of Dracula, the Mütter Museum wants your blood
Mutter blood donation.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved