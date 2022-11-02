World Series: Are the Phillies making the right move with Zack Wheeler?

The extra day of rest this week allowed the Phillies to shuffle some of their pitching — and it proved to be a huge boost as Ranger Suárez breezed in Game 3 of the World Series, and Aaron Nola got the start in Game 4.

But for whatever reason, Zack Wheeler will not be called on in what could be a decisive Game 5, despite being in line for regular rest for Thursday night's game.

"Win or lose tonight Noah [Syndergard]'s pitching tomorrow," Thomson said Wednesday.



Syndergaard pitched fine in his prior start, a bullpen game that clinched the NLDS at home, and has appeared out of the bullpen a few times this October too. He knows this will be the biggest game of his career. He's a totally different pitcher now than he was in his previous World Series appearance.

"It's just going to be, every start this year's kind of been one that I'm not quite used to just because I haven't been able to, coming back from Tommy John," Syndergaard said. "I haven't possessed the ability to throw a hundred miles an hour, off-speed stuff hasn't been the same. So I've really had to adapt and change my way of pitching, and I think it's just going to really help me out overall."

Wheeler, likewise, has not been the same pitcher of late either. After pure domination to start the postseason, his last two outings have been less than stellar. He allowed three runs in 19.1 innings before allowing six runs in his last 11.0. The Phillies' offense was unable to bail him out of a five-run struggle in Game 2 against the Astros, and his stuff was not as dynamic as it usually is, with his velocity down a bit.

Thomson wouldn't say why they want to give Wheeler extra rest — he had extra rest before Game 2 and it didn't fare too well for him — but the strategy of the move is questionable.

In both an up 3-1 scenario, or a tied 2-2 situation, the Phillies understandably would be better served with their ace on the mound. Game 5 will set up Game 6 regardless of what happens, and the Phillies really hope they can be in a place where they continue to control the series should things shift back to Houston.

Up 2-1 with a rested bullpen, Thomson knows he can be aggressive with his best arms. Which is probably one of the reasons he is confident rolling with Syndergaard.

"He's a pretty cool customer too," the manager said. "Nothing really rattles him. He's a lot like Ranger in that way. So he's going to do his thing. He's going to go out and throw strikes. He's going to challenge guys and try to mix it up and keep 'em off balance. But the moment's not going to be too big for him."

