World Series: The Phillies will wear their powder blue uniforms in Game 5

We got some news here, folks. The Philadelphia Phillies, in a game where they potentially could win the World Series, will be wearing their throwback baby blue uniforms:

Powder Blue November is on.

There was initially some chatter about this being a possibility over the last 12 hours. Our original story on the idea that the Phillies could use these uniforms is as follows...

When the Phillies first made the postseason, I checked the calendar of all their potential games. None fell on a Thursday. During the regular season the past few years, the team has worn their iconic powder blue uniforms at home on Thursday as a little throwback Thursday action.

Well, due to Monday's rain postponement, the Phillies will be playing now be playing Game 5 of the World Series at home on Thursday, Nov. 3. It begs the question... would the Phillies rock those throwbacks in the World Series, potentially a series-clinching game?

According to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, it's not totally out of the realm of possibility:

Phillies play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy seems to be on the same page:

That would send Philadelphia into a frenzy. Fans would adore. There was Red October. Could we be seeing Powder Blue November? It's too soon to know for sure, but it's a move that would be universally loved.

In an epic NLCS battle in 1980, the Phillies beat the Astros, then in the National League, in Game 5 in Houston wearing these same uniforms to advance to the World Series. Phillies fans are hoping that history repeats itself.

