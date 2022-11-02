More Sports:

November 02, 2022

World Series: The Phillies will wear their powder blue uniforms in Game 5

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-Throwback-Powder-Blue-Uniforms Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper wearing the team's throwback powder blue uniforms.

We got some news here, folks. The Philadelphia Phillies, in a game where they potentially could win the World Series, will be wearing their throwback baby blue uniforms:

Powder Blue November is on.

There was initially some chatter about this being a possibility over the last 12 hours. Our original story on the idea that the Phillies could use these uniforms is as follows...

When the Phillies first made the postseason, I checked the calendar of all their potential games. None fell on a Thursday. During the regular season the past few years, the team has worn their iconic powder blue uniforms at home on Thursday as a little throwback Thursday action.

Well, due to Monday's rain postponement, the Phillies will be playing now be playing Game 5 of the World Series at home on Thursday, Nov. 3. It begs the question... would the Phillies rock those throwbacks in the World Series, potentially a series-clinching game?

According to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, it's not totally out of the realm of possibility:

Phillies play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy seems to be on the same page:

That would send Philadelphia into a frenzy. Fans would adore. There was Red October. Could we be seeing Powder Blue November? It's too soon to know for sure, but it's a move that would be universally loved. 

In an epic NLCS battle in 1980, the Phillies beat the Astros, then in the National League, in Game 5 in Houston wearing these same uniforms to advance to the World Series. Phillies fans are hoping that history repeats itself. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Uniforms World Series

Videos

Featured

Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation
Limited - Red October Live Casino

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Fourth suspect taken into custody in connection with Roxborough High School shooting, police say
Roxborough High shooting fourth suspect

Sponsored

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Red October Live Casino

Women's Health

Expectant mothers with autism face extra challenges, studies show
Expectant mothers with autism

Phillies

World Series: The Phillies will wear their powder blue uniforms in Game 5
Bryce-Harper-Throwback-Powder-Blue-Uniforms

Food & Drink

Angelo's Pizzeria turned down World Series catering order from Houston Astros
Angelo's Pizzeria World Series Phillies Astros

Holidays

Ride in a horse-drawn carriage and meet Santa in Chestnut Hill this holiday season
Holidays on the Hill

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved