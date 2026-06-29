Phillies prospect watch: Gage Wood is hanging in there, teenager Francisco Renteria is mashing

As the Phillies continue to close the gap in the NL East and look like true contenders, their prospects become more and more relevant.

Very few, if any, of the following young farm hands will get to realize their big league dreams this season. But it's probable that some of them could become centerpieces of a potential deal in July to help net the Phillies a power bat from the right side, or a fifth starting pitcher.

Here's a look at how the best of the best in the Phils organization have fared in recent weeks:

(Ranking numbers denote the prospect's ranking, via mlb.com)

Who's hot?

2. Gage Wood, SP, Reading

Though he's still not pitching more than four innings in a start, the current Phillies top pitching prospect (Andrew Painter doesn't count due to his MLB appearances throughout the spring) Wood has been remarkably consistent. He's allowed exactly one or two runs, no more and no less, in each of his last 10 starts in both Reading and Clearwater. Over that span he's struck out 69 and walked 19, but he's also surrendered six homers. There are very good signs from Wood's performance but still progress that needs to come.

3. Francisco Renteria, OF, DSL

A big ticket international signee last year, the 17-year-old is shredding Rookie League pitching, with a boisterous .378 batting average over 19 games there. He hit a grand slam in a game on Friday. With a 1.068 OPS, expect Renteria to make the leap to Clearwater or Jersey Shore sometime soon.

4. Aroon Escobar, 2B, Reading

Though his batting average this season (.231) leaves a lot to be desired, in the Phillies organization, power talks. And Escobar flashed it this weekend, with a home run on Friday and another on Sunday. He has a modest five-game hitting streak right now and has contributed RBI in five of his last six games. If he can hit closer to .260 or .250 he might be able to make a case for a promotion.

7. Cade Obermueller, SP, Clearwater

Last year's second-round pick tossed a gem last week in his most recent start, working around six surrendered base hits with eight strikeouts and no runs allowed. He's got a 2.81 ERA over 16 appearances so far and is looking like a promotion candidate, too.

9. Ramon Marquez, SP, Jersey Shore

After moving up to Jersey Shore from Clearwater a few weeks ago, Marquez continues to pitch well in the low minors. In two starts with his new team he has a 2.70 ERA over 10 innings with 11 strikeouts and a 0.80 WHIP. It's a small sample size but a good early showing to be sure.

14. Cody Bowker, SP, Jersey Shore

Last year's third rounder is progressing nicely, as he too was promoted from down south to up north. He has had two solid starts so far with the BlueClaws, a 3.38 ERA so far as he continues his first season as a pro.

17. Alex McFarlane, RP, Reading

The recipient of the organization's pitcher of the month honors for May, McFarlane has been dominant in relief for the Fightins and will eventually make it to Triple-A if his bullpen performance continues. He has a 1.93 ERA in 28 innings, with opposing hitters hitting just .177 against him this campaign.

Who's not?

10. Matt Fisher, SP, Clearwater

Fisher was the team's seventh-round pick last year and he got rocked in his first start with the Threshers on June 18, giving up five runs in three innings. He settled down in his second start, but is still pitching with an ugly, inflated 5.32 ERA over two levels of low minor league action.

11. Griffin Burkholder, OF, Clearwater

The organization's minor league hitter of the month in May has fallen off in June. After slashing 352/.440/.606 (1.046 OPS) with nine doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI in 18 games with single-A Clearwater in the second month of the season, he's hit the skids in the third. Over his last 10 games, Burkholder is hitting just .175, though he did hit a solo home run Saturday.

12. Wen-Hui Pan, RP, Reading

The Taiwanese reliever was red hot at Jersey Shore, but it's been harder for him since his promotion to Double-A. In 11 innings he's been roughed up for a 5.40 ERA and .458 batting average against. Hopefully he'll find his footing soon.

13. Jean Cabrera, SP, Reading

At 24, Cabrera is living a nightmare. As an older prospect, he just can't seem to break through. After a very tough few weeks in Triple-A, Cabrera was demoted in mid-May. He's been just as bad for Reading. On June 3 he allowed nine runs, on June 16 he allowed five, and on the 16th he allowed six.

15. Sean Youngerman, SP, Clearwater

Now to their fourth-round pick from 2025, Youngerman allowed six runs his last time out Friday and continues to struggle to adjust to pitching against fellow professionals.

Who's injured?

1. Aidan Miller, SS

The Phillies' most talented youngster had minor back surgery, addressing pain he's had all spring dating back to spring training. He hasn't really swung a bat yet, and he's going to be sidelined for more than a month while he recovers from the procedure. The team says it expects he'll be playing in games at some time this season, perhaps by August. Expect to see him in the Arizona Fall League as the club is hoping he'll be big league ready next season.

5. Dante Nori, OF, Reading

Nori was lifted from a Fightins game a few weeks ago with a glute injury and was later placed on the injured list. The setback wasn't expected to be serious, though he hasn't been on the team's active roster since June 6, nearing an entire month of being sidelined. Prior to the injury, Nori was hitting .245 with a .667 OPS over 52 games.

8. Moises Chace, SP

Make that a third player on the Phillies' top 10 prospect list on the injured list. Chase was acquired from the Orioles a few seasons ago, but was shut down in 2025 to get Tommy John Surgery, from which he's still on the mend.

16. Carson DiMartini, 3B, Reading

The 23-year-old lefty was really hitting well in Double-A — .274 on the year and .311 over his last 10 games — but an injury derailed his potent bat and he is currently on the injured list, where he's been for nearly two months.

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