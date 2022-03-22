More Sports:

March 22, 2022

Rhys Hoskins, Phillies avoid arbitration, report says

By Nick Tricome
Phillies-Cardinals-Rhys-Hoskins-Kate-Frese_041721-10.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies won't be going to arbitration.

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, Hoskins will receive a $7.7 million salary in 2022. It's a full $200,000 raise from the $7.5 million he was originally set to earn, according to Spotrac.

Major league players with between 3-6 years of service time are eligible for salary arbitration if they don't have a contract for the next season. Hoskins, who has been in the majors since 2017, has just over four years worth of time, according to FanGraphs.

The 29-year old first baseman is eligible for arbitration again in 2023 then free agency in 2024, provided he hasn't signed a new contract by then.

MLB Trade Rumors' arbitration projections for 2022 had Hoskins earning $7.6 million, so he comes out with an extra $100K more than expected.

Of course, $200,000 isn't even a drop in the bucket for the Phillies at this rate. Not after they just signed away $179 million combined for outfield sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.

Hoskins appeared in 107 games last season, batting .247 with 27 home runs, 29 doubles, 47 walks and an .864 OPS. He's expected to continue being a key part in a threatening batting order that now boasts Castellanos, Schwarber, catcher J.T. Realmuto, and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper.

The Phillies still have two more arbitration-eligible players to talk to – pitchers Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado as The Athletic's Matt Gelb reports. Figures have to be exchanged today (Tuesday).


Nick Tricome
