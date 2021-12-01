More Sports:

December 01, 2021

Phillies sign relief pitcher Corey Knebel to one-year deal

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Corey-Knebel-Phillies_120121_USAT Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Corey Knebel is the first free agent signing of the offseason for Philly.

With meetings going as badly as they can between the owners and the players (the latest lasted just seven minutes!), the Phils pulled the trigger and reached a one-year, $10 million deal with righty reliever Corey Knebel, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old appeared in just 42 games over the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery. His 2021 was impressive with the Dodgers, as he went 4-0 with a 2.45 ERA. He was an All-Star in 2017, appearing in a league high 76 games and compiling 39 saves with a 1.78 ERA. He did not pitch in 2019.

The Phillies hope he can be exactly what the team needs to anchor the back of their fragile bullpen — particularly after Hector Neris left for the Astros.

Seranthony Dominguez avoided arbitration with the team, and if he is healthy it seems apparent he or Knebel will serve as the team's closer in 2022. 

We may not know his role yet, but we do know he is good at striking out hitters:

This should be the first of a lot of offseason moves for the Phillies, who still need to make decisions on how to approach the outfield, shortstop and add depth to their starting rotation. More relievers will also likely be brought to Philly to help bolster one of the worst bullpens in the league over the last two seasons. But with a lockout expected to start at midnight Wednesday night/Thursday morning, it may be a while before they make their next move.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Corey Knebel

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation
Limited - Tacony Home 11.9.21

Tacony becoming popular choice for first-time homebuyers

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Jets: Five matchups to watch
120121ZachWilson

Sponsored

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Government

Al Schmidt resigns as city commissioner to lead Committee of Seventy
Al Schmidt Philly

Women's Health

Getting COVID-19 while pregnant does not affect the baby's brain development, study says
COVID-19 Pregnancy Brain Development

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport begins displaying wait times for security checkpoints
PHL Security Wait Times

Food & Drink

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine to host cooking demonstration at Live! Casino
Robert Irvine Live! Casino

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved