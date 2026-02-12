Phillies roundup: Spring camp begins with strange Zack Wheeler admission, Orion Kerkering already sidelined

Phillies spring training opened Wednesday with pitchers and catchers reporting to the Carpenter Complex in Clearwater for the first official practice.

Although position players aren't due until Monday, some of them also showed up early, including prospect Justin Crawford – who hopes to win a starting outfield job – along with outfielder Brandon Marsh. The players gathered for the first drills of many in the coming days and weeks.

Spring training is officially underway, the first game is next Saturday against the Blue Jays in nearby Dunedin, and already some interesting notes are coming out of Clearwater.

Bone to pick?

Ace right-hander Zack Wheeler, who is expected to miss the season opener but not much more time, spoke to reporters for the first time since his 2025 season ended in August after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder area and also undergoing thoracic outlet decompression surgery.

One of the more noteworthy comments from Wheeler is that the removed rib bone from his surgery was kept and "preserved," via Tim Kelly of OnPattson, and is at home, in his closet.

"They give it to you after the surgery," he said, per Kelly, saying the doctor wanted to personally deliver it.

In far less weirder news, Wheeler said he's encouraged by the progress he's made, even though he's only thrown from 90 feet. He told reporters that he never anticipated the injury would be career-ending or make him any less of an impact starter.

"I think with any athlete you have the surgery, you're optimistic about it," he said, again via Tim Kelly. "You always have that good mindset that you're gonna come back and be the same performer as you were. That's kind of my mindset the whole time, is getting back to where I was. I think that's the right mind-set to have."





Orion sidelined already

The first day of camp always reveals conditioning, and already some Phillies are behind schedule, chief among them being reliever Orion Kerkering.

Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Kerkering sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain and is "a little behind." Kerkering, of course, is hoping to rebound from his ill-fated and errant throw home in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series that allowed the series-clinching run to score for the Dodgers.

Interestingly, former Phillies icon Brad Lidge – he of the perfect 2008 for the world champion Phillies – contacted Kerkering recently to offer support for the young right-hander. Telling the story in an interview with WIP's Dan Wilson, Lidge explained that he wanted to let Kerkering him know that "former Phillies also have your back" along with current teammates:





Injuries hurting NL East opponents Position players haven't even reported to spring camps yet, but already some NL East rivals are feeling the long-term injury sting:

• Mets SS Francisco Lindor was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left hamate bone, which required surgery. The five-time All Star, who had his third consecutive 30-homer season last year, is expected to miss six weeks, which puts Opening Day in jeopardy for him.

• Braves SP Spencer Schwellenbach is gearing up to have arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurts from his right elbow but manager Walt Weiss called the situation "complicated" and isn't sure if the right-hander will be ready by June. Schwellenbach was in the midst of an excellent season last year and authoring a gem against the Phillies on June 28 when he suffered a fractured right elbow that ended his season. He was placed on the 60-day injured list. News and notes • Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said Tuesday he expects to trade OF Nick Castellanos very soon and is prioritizing a deal before pitchers and catchers report. Could one potential suitor be the Blue Jays, who conduct their spring camp in neighboring Dunedin? The Jays recently lost OF Anthony Santander on Wednesday for five to six months from shoulder surgery. The Jays signed Santander last year to a 5-year, $92.5 million deal, only to see injuries limit him to 54 games.



• Per several Phillies reporters in Clearwater, top prospect Aidan Miller will work mostly at third base this spring with some shortstop and second base mixed in. Miller, the organization's No. 1-ranked prospect, has garnered some off-the-wall hype this offseason. The Phillies placed his locker next to Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T Realmuto in the locker room. That shouldn't feed the hype machine too much!

Also not ready to practice, per Gelb, were Michael Mercado (shoulder) and Daniel Robert (cardiovascular).

