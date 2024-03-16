Who's hot and who's not as Phillies spring training reaches home stretch

Opening Day is sneaking up quickly and the Phillies are in Florida getting ready — like they do every March — but with fewer players fighting for roster spots or with things to prove than usual.

But the team still has a few tough decisions to make. While stars like Aaron Nola are getting ready for the season, the outfield is still totally in flux with Johan Rojas, Jake Cave and Cristian Pache fighting tooth and nail nearly every day for a shot at an elusive 26-man roster spot.

Here's a look at which players are red hot, and which are really disappointing after another week of spring training in Clearwater:

Stock up

Aaron Nola, SP

Nola looked solid in his fourth start of the spring, pitching into the fifth inning and striking out five in 4.1 frames. He allowed one real blemish — a solo homer — in his Wednesday outing against the Tigers. He's building up to be in mid-season form come Opening Day.

Ranger Suarez, SP

Another Phils starter looked good this past week, as Suarez went 3.1 scoreless innings Thursday with five punch outs and just one hit allowed. He did struggle a bit with command, walking four Red Sox hitters.

Whit Merrifield, OF, 2B

The newly added free agent has hit safely in all but two spring games he's appeared in as a Phillie (8-of-10) and is hitting .385 overall this spring. His second hit Saturday was a two-RBI single against Miami. He's got momentum and is making it hard for the Phillies coaching staff to keep him out of the lineup. It will be interesting to see how his bat (and some of the other outfield hopefuls) influence their decision on Rojas.

Johan Rojas, CF

Speaking of Rojas — the much discussed defensive-minded centerfielder — a blasted triple to centerfield against the Marlins Saturday was just what the 23-year-old desperately needed after after an 0-for-11 stretch reaching back to March 7. He would later add a single. The speedster also walked Friday night and scored a run. If he can find a way to contribute just enough on offense to justify his making the 26-man roster, the Phillies pitching staff will be very happy.

Jake Cave, OF

Cave is out of minor league options, so he's either making the Phillies out of camp or he's likely finding a job with a new team. He's made a very strong case so far, hitting .350 this spring and .438 in the month of March.

Kody Clemens, INF

Clemens has no real path to the majors to open the year — he has an option remaining — but he's been scorching hot of late. He has hits in four of his last five games and has six RBI and four runs scored in March (a span of 19 at bats).

Stock down

Cristopher Sanchez, SP

Sanchez is slotted as the Phillies No. 5 starter and it doesn't appear he has any real competition for the role. But after a really awful outing against the Astros Friday, the team is glad he'll likely have two more tune ups before the start of the season. Sanchez surrendered eight hits and two walks and only retired seven batters — with four crossing the plate.

Kyle Schwarber, DH

The Phillies leading slugger has had just two hits in the month of March and no home runs — just an RBI double last week and a single in his 18 at bats. He's off to a slow start.

Alec Bohm, 3B

Even though he continues to hit the ball really hard basically every time he's at the plate, the numbers are deceptively bad and Bohm's lack of hits this spring lands him on our "down" list. He has no hits in his last seven games and just five all spring, with an ugly .167 batting average in the month of March (18 at bats).

Edmundo Sosa, INF

Sosa will make the Phillies roster as a durable and versatile bench piece, but his bat has been slow this spring. He's hit just .161 in Florida so far.

Kolby Allard, SP/RP

Allard got the start Saturday and loaded the bases with two hits and a walk — he was pulled for another pitcher who got the final out — and then tossed a clear second frame. In all, the 1.76 WHIP from the rotation/bullpen hopeful has been lackluster, as has his command. It seems likely that while Allard could be in the team's future this summer to add some depth, he'll probably start 2024 in Triple-A.

