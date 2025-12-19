More Sports:

December 19, 2025

Phillies trade RP Matt Strahm to Royals

The Phillies will receive more than $7 million in salary relief from making the move.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Matt-Strahm-Phillies-bullpen_022825 Dave Nelson/Imagn Images

Matt Strahm was dealt to the Royals Friday morning.

The Phillies have freed up some salary and a spot in the bullpen, as numerous baseball insiders reported Friday morning that the team had traded reliever Matt Strahm to the Royals.

The Phillies later confirmed the trade with a press release.

With the Phillies up against a sizable luxury tax bill, the trade opens up close to $7.5 million by jettisoning Strahm's expiring contract. It stands to reason the team wanted to use that money elsewhere, and now it can.

Strahm, 34, has been an incredibly reliable and versatile pitcher over his three seasons in Philadelphia, posting a 2.71 ERA over 188 appearances, though he was a bit less effective in 2025. He was a late-innings lefty for the squad who also started 10 games as a swing starter. The Phillies have José Alvarado and Tanner Banks remaining as the lefty relievers on the roster.

Jonathan Bowlan, 29, is a surprising pick up for the Phillies, but he's a big 6-foot-6 journeyman who had a 3.86 ERA over 44.1 innings in Kansas City last season, the most successful of his three different stints in the majors. He is a converted starter and former second-round draft pick who will likely play a role in providing some depth and insurance in both the bullpen and the rotation — as the health of Zack Wheeler is still an unknown for 2026.  

Fans may be frustrated at the seemingly lackluster return for one of the team's better pitchers, but this is clearly a move meant to add some payroll flexibility. 

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Jonathan Bowlan Matt Strahm

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Drive Thru Lights

7 drive-thru light displays in NJ
Macys Light Show Dickens Village at Wanamaker Building

IBEW Local 98 helps bring back the Wanamaker Christmas Light Show for 2025

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. found not guilty in abuse case

Marty Small Not Guilty

Sponsored

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Limited - Manayunk Holiday 1

Prevention

Drinking tea instead of coffee may be better for your bones

Tea Bone Health

Food & Drink

Watch Party PHL releases limited-edition beer to celebrate women's sports in Philly

Philly women's sports beer

Community

Street art and hip-hop fuel a fundraiser for people experiencing homelessness in Kensington

Recovery Done Simple Sign

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved