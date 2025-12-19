Phillies trade RP Matt Strahm to Royals

The Phillies have freed up some salary and a spot in the bullpen, as numerous baseball insiders reported Friday morning that the team had traded reliever Matt Strahm to the Royals.

The Phillies later confirmed the trade with a press release.

With the Phillies up against a sizable luxury tax bill, the trade opens up close to $7.5 million by jettisoning Strahm's expiring contract. It stands to reason the team wanted to use that money elsewhere, and now it can.

Strahm, 34, has been an incredibly reliable and versatile pitcher over his three seasons in Philadelphia, posting a 2.71 ERA over 188 appearances, though he was a bit less effective in 2025. He was a late-innings lefty for the squad who also started 10 games as a swing starter. The Phillies have José Alvarado and Tanner Banks remaining as the lefty relievers on the roster.

Jonathan Bowlan, 29, is a surprising pick up for the Phillies, but he's a big 6-foot-6 journeyman who had a 3.86 ERA over 44.1 innings in Kansas City last season, the most successful of his three different stints in the majors. He is a converted starter and former second-round draft pick who will likely play a role in providing some depth and insurance in both the bullpen and the rotation — as the health of Zack Wheeler is still an unknown for 2026.

Fans may be frustrated at the seemingly lackluster return for one of the team's better pitchers, but this is clearly a move meant to add some payroll flexibility.

