Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

September 28, 2025
That's a wrap.
Nick Castellanos hit a sac fly to center, Harrison Bader scored sprinting in from third, and the Phillies walked off Game 162 with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins after 10 innings at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phils took two of three in their final series of the 2025 regular season. They're 96-66, the NL East champions, and after the Mets' implosion came complete against the Marlins down in Miami, either the Wild Card Cincinnati Reds or the defending world champion Dodgers will be awaiting them in the NLDS.
Game 1 is Saturday. Cristopher Sánchez will start it. It's on to the real show now.
The Phillies arrived to their final series against Minnesota with little left to do other than rest up and clean up.
They clinched their spot as the NL's No. 2 seed, and a bye past the Wild Card round along with it, earlier in the week against Miami.
So they just needed to get healthy, iron out a few lingering details ahead of October, and put a stamp on a 162-game marathon that began all the way back in March.
JUST IN THE NICK OF TIME pic.twitter.com/Sksk8PGBpK— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 28, 2025
Trea Turner made his return from a hamstring strain on Sunday, playing five innings at shortstop and resuming his role at the top of the order to get back in rhythm for the playoffs.
He went 0-for-2 and was later substituted for Otto Kemp, but the big takeaway for the Phils in getting him one more game is that they will have their key leadoff bat, who re-prioritized getting on base this season to huge success, fully ready to go again.
Turner's .304 batting average to end the year also won him the NL batting title, making him the first Phillie to achieve the feat since Richie Ashburn way back in 1958.
Hi Trea 👋 pic.twitter.com/f4Fd9cSMv3— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 28, 2025
Sánchez put on one more show for the South Philly crowd, before the ever-ascending left-hander is officially leaned on as the Phillies' postseason No. 1.
He tossed 5.2 shutout innings. He struck out eight, walked none, and allowed only two hits as he crossed the 200-inning, 200-strikeout threshold for the first time in his career – Sánchez's official counts to end 2025 come in at 202.0 IP and 212 Ks.
Manager Rob Thomson made the call to the bullpen, then came out to the mound to take the ball from Sánchez to signal that his day was done. The entire Phillies infield moved in to hug and congratulate him, all while the home crowd rose to their feet and applauded.
This is a Cristopher Sánchez appreciation post pic.twitter.com/gXNJ6Jm8kM— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 28, 2025
But at every turn, Sánchez kept rising to the occasion. Next, he'll be taking the stage for the Phillies' biggest ask of him yet.
200 innings and 200+ strikeouts for Sánchie 👏 pic.twitter.com/MKpMTFR76J— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 28, 2025
Speaking of Nola, his last start of the season on Friday night was easily his best, and moved him up within the Phillies' record books.
His command was back, his velocity crept back, too, and against the Twins, the right-hander struck out nine and tossed eight innings of two-hit, one-run ball, making for an easy handoff to star closer Jhoan Duran in what stood as a 3-1 Phillies win.
That ninth strikeout brought Nola to 1,876 for his career, putting him past Robin Roberts (1,871) for second-most all-time in franchise history and behind only the great Steve Carlton at the top with 3,031 Ks.
And he gave the Phillies potentially a bit more to think about when it comes to their postseason pitching outlook.
What a moment for Aaron Nola pic.twitter.com/pIviJ1VafW— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 26, 2025
They're going lefty-heavy with their starters at least for the NLDS between Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, and Jesús Luzardo, but beyond that lies the question of who they might take as a right should a series extend late.
Walker Buehler came in late with plenty of postseason experience, Taijuan Walker had some decent stretches at points but nothing consistent enough to fully get behind the though of giving him a playoff start, and Nola's case to be in the October rotation had been deteriorating all year.
But maybe he just brought himself back into the conversation at the last second, or maybe it's the illusion of the three different versions of Nola that fans have uneasily come to know over the years.
The Phillies have a week to decide now, and to ready up for another Red October. So do the fans who will nodoubt be ready to pack the Bank at over 45,000 strong from night to night.
It's on to the real show now.
