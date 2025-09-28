Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

That's a wrap.

Nick Castellanos hit a sac fly to center, Harrison Bader scored sprinting in from third, and the Phillies walked off Game 162 with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins after 10 innings at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phils took two of three in their final series of the 2025 regular season. They're 96-66, the NL East champions, and after the Mets' implosion came complete against the Marlins down in Miami, either the Wild Card Cincinnati Reds or the defending world champion Dodgers will be awaiting them in the NLDS.

Game 1 is Saturday. Cristopher Sánchez will start it. It's on to the real show now.

The Phillies arrived to their final series against Minnesota with little left to do other than rest up and clean up.

They clinched their spot as the NL's No. 2 seed, and a bye past the Wild Card round along with it, earlier in the week against Miami.

So they just needed to get healthy, iron out a few lingering details ahead of October, and put a stamp on a 162-game marathon that began all the way back in March.

Trea Turner made his return from a hamstring strain on Sunday, playing five innings at shortstop and resuming his role at the top of the order to get back in rhythm for the playoffs.

He went 0-for-2 and was later substituted for Otto Kemp, but the big takeaway for the Phils in getting him one more game is that they will have their key leadoff bat, who re-prioritized getting on base this season to huge success, fully ready to go again.

Turner's .304 batting average to end the year also won him the NL batting title, making him the first Phillie to achieve the feat since Richie Ashburn way back in 1958.

Sánchez put on one more show for the South Philly crowd, before the ever-ascending left-hander is officially leaned on as the Phillies' postseason No. 1.

He tossed 5.2 shutout innings. He struck out eight, walked none, and allowed only two hits as he crossed the 200-inning, 200-strikeout threshold for the first time in his career – Sánchez's official counts to end 2025 come in at 202.0 IP and 212 Ks.

Manager Rob Thomson made the call to the bullpen, then came out to the mound to take the ball from Sánchez to signal that his day was done. The entire Phillies infield moved in to hug and congratulate him, all while the home crowd rose to their feet and applauded.

Sánchez was never expected to be an ace, but circumstances forced the Phillies' hand. Zack Wheeler went out for the year because of a blood clot, and longtime vet Aaron Nola struggled through injury and inconsistency.