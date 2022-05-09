5 awards from the Phillies' series loss to the Mets

May 09, 2022
Another Phillies series recap, another Phillies series loss. Will I ever get to write about a series win? In what was originally slated to be a four-game series, the Phillies and the Mets played three games over the weekend. The Phils dropped two of three to the squad from Queens, doing so in historically embarrassing fashion that only this franchise could.
Sitting at 12-16, the Phillies are in fourth in the National League and fading fast. Yikes!
• The Phillies were winning 7-1 entering the ninth inning on Thursday. They lost 8-7. Very cool!
• Friday's game was rained out and will be made up as a doubleheader on August 20.
• Saturday's game was rained out and was made up as a doubleheader on Sunday.
• Phillies won the first half of Sunday's matchups, putting up three runs on three-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer in a 3-2 win.
• In a bullpen game later on Sunday, the Phils' pitchers faltered in a 6-1 loss.
Let's hand out those five awards...
In his third season with the Phillies, manager Joe Girardi appears to be completely checked out. He looks he'd rather be doing just about anything other than managing this ball club. He's six games below .500 in his time as the Phils' skipper. The Girardi era, coming off the uneven Gabe Kapler days, has simply not been a success. It's reactionary to yell, "FIRE THE COACH!" whenever something goes wrong in sports, but, jeez, for a team, without hyperbole, that has had one of the worst bullpens in the history of the sport the last two seasons, it might be time to let Girardi go to light a fire under everyone else's asses.
That loss on Thursday night was a disaster. A disaster! It was the type of loss that hasn't happened in forever:
Most recently, MLB teams were 0-684 when trailing by 6 runs in final inning before Mets stunned #Phillies tonight.— Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) May 6, 2022
things are not looking good for this man pic.twitter.com/ocQoXLJCHV— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 8, 2022
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader