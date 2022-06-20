Who won the week in Philly sports: Rhys Hoskins rakes for the Phillies

June 20, 2022
Did I expect to be writing about the Phillies so heavily before the start of this MLB season? Yes. Did I expect to be writing about them this much as of last month? No, not under any circumstances. That's what the June Phillies have done to Philly though. Going 15-3 in their first 18 games this month, the Phils have thrilled with moonshots, clutch hits and extra inning wins.
The Phils are just 2.5 games out of the second Wild Card spot in the National League and are surging as their hitters rake. One of those dudes is someone I haven't shied away from criticizing this season: first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins and the Phils have captured the imagination of Philly fans this summer in a way I could've never imagined just four or so weeks back.
As I like to say, I call them like I see them. Props are due for Hoskins, who I'm picking as the person who "won" the week in Philly sports. The criteria for this away is super subjective that heavily weighs "vibes" and team success. These Phillies are fun right now and Hoskins' bat over the last week is a crucial reason why.
Hoskins over the last seven days: eight games, .400 batting average, .455 on-base percentage, .767 slugging percentage, 1.221 OPS, two home runs, five runs scored, eight RBI.
The Phils were 6-2 in those eight games as well. That'll do!
Rhys Lightning had the first walk-off hit of his career last Monday. With things tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth in South Philly against the Marlins, Hoskins came to the plate. With Matt Vierling at second, Hoskins ripped a double to left-center field for the win:
The Phils needed a clutch hit and Rhys Hoskins delivered 🙌 pic.twitter.com/20QQFo0qtT— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 14, 2022
Rhys Hoskins with 2 HRs tonight— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 15, 2022
6 RBIs - ties career high🔥🔥
Second career 4 Hit Game
pic.twitter.com/AlxqZ4SsLn
Rhys Hoskins has 4 hits and 6 RBI—just the fifth time since 1901 a Phillies’ first baseman has put those numbers up in a game. pic.twitter.com/Hk4nebh3QT— High Heat Stats (@HighHeatStats) June 15, 2022
ON FATHER'S DAY?? pic.twitter.com/cTcotucRRK— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 19, 2022
Would I talk some smack if an opposing player did this to fans in Philadelphia? Absolutely. It's hilarious when you remove yourself from the situation. Forgive me from going full "body language doctor," but Hoskins acting kind of like a [redacted] makes me think his game's gotten a greater edge over the last week as this Phils squad overall is upping their play. I dig it.
Who Won the Week 2022 Tally:
Bryce Harper: 2
Howie Roseman: 2
Tyrese Maxey: 1
Tobias Harris: 1
Joel Embiid: 1
Ray Didinger: 1
Rob Thomson: 1
Rhys Hoskins: 1
