Here are the road closures and parking restrictions for Sunday's Philly 10K

With runners set to sprint through South Philly this weekend, cars will have to find a different route.

The city announced road closures and parking restrictions ahead of the Philly 10K on Sunday. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. at 8th and South streets, and will conclude nearby at 5th and South. Participants will loop through the Italian Market and Pennsport on their way to the finish line, prompting several traffic changes.

The Philly 10K is a rain-or-shine event, so expect traffic delays regardless of the weather. Here are the streets to avoid on race day and the bus detours to keep in mind:

Road closures

From 1 a.m.-2 p.m., the following blocks will be closed:

• 4th Street from South to Bainbridge streets

• 5th Street from South to Monroe streets

• East Passyunk Avenue from South to Monroe streets

• Bainbridge Street from 5th to 3rd streets

Even more blocks will shutter from 7 a.m. through the race's conclusion around noon. Those include:

• 6th Street from South Street to Washington Avenue

• Washington Avenue from 6th Street to Moyamensing Avenue

• Moyamensing Avenue from Washington to Snyder avenues

• Snyder Avenue from Moyamensing Avenue to 13th Street

• 13th Street from Snyder Avenue to Dickinson Street

• Dickinson Street from 13th Street to East Passyunk Avenue

• East Passyunk Avenue from Dickinson to 9th streets

• 9th Street from East Passyunk to Washington avenues

• Washington Avenue from 9th to 13th streets

• 13th Street from Washington Avenue to Locust Street

• Locust Street from 13th to 12th streets

• 12th Street from Locust to Christian streets

• Christian Street from 12th to 7th streets

• 7th Street from Christian to South streets

Additionally, South Street from 4th to 11th streets will close from 2 a.m. until the race's conclusion around noon. Roads will reopen on a rolling basis as runners clear the area.

Parking restrictions

Parking is not permitted on any of the closed streets from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Temporary "no parking" signs will be posted, and cars in those locations will be towed.

Bus detours

The following SEPTA routes will be detoured from midnight to around noon Sunday: 12, 23, 29, 40, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 64 and 79. Detour details will be posted and are accessible through the transit authority's website.

