Kittens rescued from abandoned West Philly house in need of foster homes

ACCT Philly is seeking foster homes for a group of cats that were rescued Sunday by a contractor renovating an abandoned house in West Philadelphia.

The contractor found nine adults and seven kittens living within the walls after the new homeowners reported hearing the cats meowing, ACCT Philly said. It took the contractor eight hours to rescue them and bring them to the shelter.



Some of the cats aren't doing well and one kitten was unable to be saved, ACCT Philly said. The survivors remain scared and may require socialization. For now, the cats are resting in their cages.

The shelter is asking people to foster any of its cats in need, noting it took in 40 on Sunday.

"Whether you can foster a bottle baby kitten overnight, have a spare bathroom for a needy mom and her litter, or a shy adult cat like one of the wall cats who needs some time and space to decompress, we need you," the organization wrote on Facebook.



Sunday started out a bit differently for a contractor working on an abandoned house. The home owners had heard meowing... Posted by ACCT Philly on Sunday, June 13, 2021

People who are interested can reach out to ACCT Philly through its social media channels or by emailing foster@acctphilly.org.

Additionally, ACCT Philly has more than 100 cats available for adoption. All cats are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoption. More information on how to adopt can be found on ACCT Philly's website.

To help it continue providing care, ACCT Philly also is encouraging people to make a donation or purchase an item off its Amazon wishlist.

ACCT Philly is located at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. in North Philly. The facility is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.