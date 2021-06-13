Central Bucks West students pay tribute to Pink with 'What About Us' performance

The Central Bucks High School West choir released a rendition this week of Pink's hit single "What About Us," and the tribute caught the Doylestown native's attention.

The song and accompanying music video opens up with a message from the choir to Pink. The artist went by the name Alecia Moore while she was a student and school choir member at Central Bucks West.

"We walked the same halls. We share the same school. And because of you we are filled with hope, dreams and the power to be our own kind of perfect!," the message reads.

The tribute, which was put together by school choir director Dr. Joseph Ohrt, includes scenes shot both on campus and in downtown Doylestown. The music video also features photos of Pink as a Central Bucks West student and a member of the high school choir.

One of the photos included was given to Ohrt by Pink when the latter left Central Bucks West during her junior year to pursue her music career, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. "To the greatest man on Earth" and Pink's autograph are inscribed across the photo.

About 90 students were involved with the tribute song, but only 25 choir members participated in the music video due to COVID-19 restrictions. The choir members can be seen wearing face masks while performing during the music video.

Sisters Sierra and Anna Shea Safran were the soloists who led the performance. You can watch the entire music video below.

The three-time Grammy Award winner said that the choir's performance "brought me to tears."

"You all sound amazing and I’m totally overwhelmed with love," she said.

"What About Us" was released in 2017 as the lead single on Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" album. The song peaked at No. 13 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 charts and gave the musician a record-setting ninth No. 1 song on Billboard's Adult Top 40 charts.

"What About Us" was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards, but lost to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You."

Pink was given the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards last month, becoming the 10th musician ever to receive the honor.

The singer and songwriter's new documentary, "Pink: All I Know So Far," premiered in May on Amazon Prime Video.

The film follows Pink behind the scenes on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour as she seeks to balance life on the road as a performer, mom and wife. Her tour consisted of 156 shows in 18 countries during 2018 and 2019. The documentary and subsequent live album was the first of Pink's career.