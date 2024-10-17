More News:

October 17, 2024

Here are Saturday's road closures and parking restrictions for Philly Bike Ride

This year's event is expected to have 6,000 cyclists traveling the 20-mile, car-free course through the city.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Road Closures
philly bike ride road closures Provided Image/Westphall PR

The Philly Bike Ride is Saturday, leading to many road closures and parking restrictions throughout the city.

At least 6,000 cyclists are expected to take over the city's streets Saturday morning, as the Philly Bike Ride returns for its third year.

The recreational ride, which kicks off at 7:30 a.m. from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, traverses 20 miles of carless roads. Passes are still available for the event, which benefits the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia's youth cycling program. Some roads along the route will be closed to traffic as early as 3:30 a.m. Saturday, while parking restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m.

RELATED: Philly Bike Ride, a 20-mile scenic tour through the city, returns for a third year

From the art museum, the route goes through LOVE Park, City Hall, Independence Hall, Chinatown, Old City, Penn's Landing and Boathouse Row on Kelly Drive before ending back in front of the museum. A free post-ride festival at Eakins Oval will have live music, wellness activities, food trucks and a beer garden. The full course is pictured below:

philly bike ride course mapProvided Image/Westphall PR

The 2024 Philly Bike Ride will travel throughout the city on Saturday, Oct. 19. Above, the full course map for the event.


Below, find the road closures and no-parking zones for Saturday. All roads are expected to reopen by noon and parking restrictions should be lifted by 1 p.m. Eakins Oval will reopen at 2 p.m. following the festival.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Road Closures Philadelphia Parking Recreation Events Bicycle Bike

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Family of NJ Transit operator killed in River Line crash plans to sue

NJ Transit crash

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

Illness

Whooping cough cases are on the rise – particularly in Pennsylvania

Whooping Cough Pertussis

Food & Drink

Attic Brewing's new beer supports breast cancer patients and staffer

Breast cancer beer

Eagles

Eagles-Giants Week 7 odds preview: Birds still looking for A-game as Saquon Barkley makes his New York homecoming

101324_Eagles_Saquon-Barkley-3421.jpg

Family-Friendly

Dilworth Park transforms for fall this week with hay maze, happy hours and shopping

maze dilworth park

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved