Here are Saturday's road closures and parking restrictions for Philly Bike Ride

At least 6,000 cyclists are expected to take over the city's streets Saturday morning, as the Philly Bike Ride returns for its third year.

The recreational ride, which kicks off at 7:30 a.m. from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, traverses 20 miles of carless roads. Passes are still available for the event, which benefits the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia's youth cycling program. Some roads along the route will be closed to traffic as early as 3:30 a.m. Saturday, while parking restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m.

From the art museum, the route goes through LOVE Park, City Hall, Independence Hall, Chinatown, Old City, Penn's Landing and Boathouse Row on Kelly Drive before ending back in front of the museum. A free post-ride festival at Eakins Oval will have live music, wellness activities, food trucks and a beer garden. The full course is pictured below:

Provided Image/Westphall PR The 2024 Philly Bike Ride will travel throughout the city on Saturday, Oct. 19. Above, the full course map for the event.

Below, find the road closures and no-parking zones for Saturday. All roads are expected to reopen by noon and parking restrictions should be lifted by 1 p.m. Eakins Oval will reopen at 2 p.m. following the festival.

