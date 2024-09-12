Philly Bike Ride, a 20-mile scenic tour through the city, returns for a third year

Cyclists of all ages can take a scenic tour through Philadelphia next month by joining the third annual Philly Bike Ride. Participants can take the 20-mile route or opt to take the shorter 7-mile course.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 a.m., and organizers expect more than 7,000 riders to participate. Registration is $69 for adults; $35 for children ages 8-17; and kids 3-7 can ride for free.

The full route will begin at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and go through LOVE Park, City Hall, Independence Hall, Chinatown, Old City, Penn's Landing and Boathouse Row on Kelly Drive before ending back in front of the museum. A free post-ride festival will have live music, wellness activities, food trucks and a beer garden.

On the route, there will be live music and rest stops with snacks, bathrooms and mechanical assistance. A rental program is offered that will drop off bikes and helmets near the start line.

Those who register will receive a water bottle, and pricier passes include T-shirts, jerseys and backpacks. Participants can pick up their packet on Friday, Oct. 18, at Eakins Oval from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and its youth cycling program. Last year's ride attracted about 6,000 riders, with the inaugural ride two years ago having more than 3,000 participants.

According to organizers, the event's mission is to "make biking more accessible for local residents" and promote bike safety. Traffic safety and bicycle lanes have been hot topics in Philly as of late, with city officials considering the addition of concrete barriers on Spruce and Pine streets after traffic fatalities spurred protests and a petition. Organizers for the Philly Bike Ride did not comment on these recent events.

7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Registration: $69 for adults; $35 for kids 8-17; f ree for kids 3-7

Philadelphia Museum of Art (start and finish)

