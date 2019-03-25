More Culture:

March 25, 2019

Philly hip-hop group &More performed on NPR's 'Tiny Desk'

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Music
Philly hip-hop group &More performed on NPR's 'Tiny Desk' Source/NPR

&More perfoms their single, "My Own Light."

Philadelphia hip-hop group &More, featuring Chill Moody and singer Donn T, appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series. 

After starting off their set with "My Own Light," Donn T comments, “Big challenges come unto the path with folks with big destinies. I know that sounded jumbled, but if you have big challenges you somehow have a big destiny ahead of you. I was so moved by that, because we’re all sorely challenged right now, our society, and we have to keep that in mind in order to create a better future.” 

Chill Moody, after announcing it’s his 34th birthday, quickly noticed Donn T walking up to him with a strawberry shortcake in hand. He adds, “That’s my favorite jawn right there.”

Chill Moody, a rapper from West Philadelphia, met R&B singer, Donn T, when the two collaborated on a song, "Clear," in 2017. The two then joined forces and started the hip-hop group &More. The group made their debut at the 2018 Roots Jam Session during Grammy Week. The group was featured this year in the "The Austin 100" for their performance at SXSW.  

The group performed the second song of their set, "Future Come Around," before ending on their 2018 Tiny Desk Contest submission, "Whoa." The song, which was inspired by the book, "The Hate U Give," dives into the ways the country deals with racism and police violence. It will be featured on their new album with a guest appearance from Public Enemy's Chuck D.  The group will be releasing their debut album, "Ethyl Bobcat," on April 5. 

You can watch &More's NPR Tiny Desk Concert here. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Music Philadelphia R&B Hip-hop

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Soooooo, are the Eagles going to add a good running back or not?
030619HowieRoseman

Fitness

Philly Naked Bike Ride 2019 rescheduled from September to August
0324NakedBikeRide

Podcasts

True-crime podcast examines Northern Liberties native, 1970s serial killer Joseph 'The Shoemaker' Kallinger
Carroll - Second Street in Northern Liberties

Phillies

Is this the Phillies 2019 Opening Day lineup?
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener

Shopping

Champion in Center City to give out tote bags designed by local mural artist on Saturday
Tote bags designed by local mural artist to be given out at Champion in Center City

Food & Drink

Night Market visiting three new neighborhoods during 2019 season
Stock_Carroll - Food Trucks in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved