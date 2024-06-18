Learn tips to become a better writer at the Philly Indie Book Fair later this month

Bookworms can connect with fellow reading enthusiasts and engage with independent authors from the region during a unique outdoor fair this month.

Literacy Moments Magazine and the Just For Us Girls foundation are hosting the event outside Inquiry Charter School in West Philly's Parkside neighborhood on Saturday, June 29.

Authors will participate in panel discussions, book signings and meet-and-greets. The lineup of 14 authors includes Talona R. Coleman, a Germantown native who writes children's books, and Michael Arthur Kennedy, a doctor who wrote "Time Conjurer," a book that takes place in Philly about time travel.

There will be local vendors and a workshop run by author and Just For Us Girls founder Kym Oglesby, who will provide resources and tips for aspiring writers. The event is still accepting applications for authors and vendors.

The fair will launch a summer reading challenge for families called "Reading Beyond the Horizon," which will provide a specific list of books and activities.

Also kicking off at the event is a new YouTube show from Just Us Girls called "Read With Me!" The episodic series will showcase over 100 authors from around the country reading their books aloud.

Donations at the event will go toward new books for the libraries of Inquiry Charter School and the Overbrook Education Center. Nonprofit organizations U.S. Dream Academy, OHAAT and Cancer Support Community Greater Philadelphia will provide information about their services.

"The Philly Indie Book Fair is a celebration of the creative spirit that drives the independent publishing community," Oglesby said. "We are excited to provide a platform for local talent to shine and for readers to discover their next favorite book while supporting our summer reading challenge and school libraries."

Saturday, June 29

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free entry

Inquiry Charter School

1301 Belmont Ave., Philadelphia