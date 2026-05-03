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May 03, 2026

Philly Jewish Music Festival to debut in South Philly on May 17

Matisyahu will headline the inaugural event, which will feature two stages of music, comedy, kids programming and kosher food at 2300 Arena.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Music
Matisyahu Provided Courtesy/Gelb Productions

Matisyahu is set to headline the inaugural Philly Jewish Music Festival on Sunday, May 17, at 2300 Arena in South Philly.

The first Philly Jewish Music Festival will take over 2300 Arena in South Philly on Sunday, May 17, with a full day of live music and cultural programming.

The festival will feature performances across two stages, highlighting Jewish artists and musical styles that span hip-hop, rock, R&B, singer-songwriter, Mizrachi, Sephardic and klezmer. Matisyahu, a Grammy Award-nominated artist, is scheduled to headline. Comedian Eitan Levine will host, and the lineup also includes comedy sets alongside the music performances.

Kids programming from jkidphilly is planned for the late morning, followed by music from noon to about 10 p.m. The event also will include information tables hosted by local Jewish organizations, a kosher food option and artist meet-and-greets for VIP ticket-holders.

The festival is being held during Jewish American Heritage Month.

Tickets are available through the 2300 Arena box office. Prices, including fees, are $106 for general admission, $187 for VIP access, $76 for college students and $43 for kids under 13.

Philly Jewish Music Festival

Sunday, May 17
2300 Arena
2300 S Swanson St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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