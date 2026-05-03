Philly Jewish Music Festival to debut in South Philly on May 17

The first Philly Jewish Music Festival will take over 2300 Arena in South Philly on Sunday, May 17, with a full day of live music and cultural programming.

The festival will feature performances across two stages, highlighting Jewish artists and musical styles that span hip-hop, rock, R&B, singer-songwriter, Mizrachi, Sephardic and klezmer. Matisyahu, a Grammy Award-nominated artist, is scheduled to headline. Comedian Eitan Levine will host, and the lineup also includes comedy sets alongside the music performances.

Kids programming from jkidphilly is planned for the late morning, followed by music from noon to about 10 p.m. The event also will include information tables hosted by local Jewish organizations, a kosher food option and artist meet-and-greets for VIP ticket-holders.

The festival is being held during Jewish American Heritage Month.

Tickets are available through the 2300 Arena box office. Prices, including fees, are $106 for general admission, $187 for VIP access, $76 for college students and $43 for kids under 13.

Sunday, May 17

2300 Arena

2300 S Swanson St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.