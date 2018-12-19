Philly's Mo'ne Davis will play college softball at Hampton University

Taney Dragons phenom Mo'ne Davis isn't done with the diamond.

The star of the 2014 Little League World Series committed to play softball for Hampton University in Virginia, according to The Philadelphia Tribune.

Davis, 17, reportedly chose Hampton University because of the school's highly regarded communications department. She also considered Penn, Southern University, Bethune-Cookman, Coppin State and UMass.

Davis captured the national spotlight pitching for Taney in the 2014 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, including a stunning shutout performance when she tossed 70 mph fastballs and struck out eight batters in the Dragons' 4-0 debut over a team from Tennessee. Her next start set a single-game Little League record for ESPN with just under five million viewers.



In the years after the Dragons made their deep run in the LLWS, Davis pivoted toward basketball at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, where she also played soccer and softball.

She was even drafted by the Harlem Globetrotters as part of a publicity stunt in 2015. She appeared alongside Kevin Hart — crossing him up — at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game that same year. She went on win an ESPY for Best Breakout Athlete.

In Philadelphia, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson presented Davis with the Living Legend Award on at Community Appreciation Day in August.



