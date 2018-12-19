More Sports:

December 19, 2018

Philly's Mo'ne Davis will play college softball at Hampton University

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Youth Sports Softball
Mo'ne Davis Hampton University softball Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK

Mo'ne Davis is seen here during a game of the 2017 RBI World Series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Davis has committed to playing softball in college at Hampton University.

Taney Dragons phenom Mo'ne Davis isn't done with the diamond. 

The star of the 2014 Little League World Series committed to play softball for Hampton University in Virginia, according to The Philadelphia Tribune

Davis, 17, reportedly chose Hampton University because of the school's highly regarded communications department. She also considered Penn, Southern University, Bethune-Cookman, Coppin State and UMass.

Davis captured the national spotlight pitching for Taney in the 2014 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, including a stunning shutout performance when she tossed 70 mph fastballs and struck out eight batters in the Dragons' 4-0 debut over a team from Tennessee. Her next start set a single-game Little League record for ESPN with just under five million viewers. 

In the years after the Dragons made their deep run in the LLWS, Davis pivoted toward basketball at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, where she also played soccer and softball. 

She was even drafted by the Harlem Globetrotters as part of a publicity stunt in 2015. She appeared alongside Kevin Hart — crossing him up — at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game that same year. She went on win an ESPY for Best Breakout Athlete. 

In Philadelphia, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson presented Davis with the Living Legend Award on at Community Appreciation Day in August. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Youth Sports Softball Philadelphia Baseball Mo'ne Davis College Sports Taney Dragons Little League

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Carter Hart is ready for his Flyers debut — 'Tuesday night will be really special for me'
0918_Carter_Hart_USAT

Parenting

Here's to a Merry (blended) Christmas
Baby Christmas blurred

Concerts

Camden’s BB&T Pavilion named No. 2 outdoor amphitheater in the world
Carroll - Camden Rising at BB&T Pavilion

Eagles

Another December to remember? How the Eagles can make the playoffs
121618_Foles-throw_usat

Holiday

Keep the Christmas spirit at Tinsel's first New Year's Eve party
tinsel stairs

Media

TV anchor, Moorestown native battling cancer fired by Sinclair Broadcasting
Alex George Broadcaster

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved