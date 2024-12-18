More News:

December 18, 2024

Avana, a new comfort food restaurant from Amina's owner, to open on Ben Franklin Parkway

Restaurateur Felicia Wilson's fourth establishment in Center City, takes over the space of The Hadley at the Park Towne Place apartments.

By Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Avana Felica Wilson Provided Image/Peter Breslow

Felicia Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon are teaming up to open Avana, an American comfort food restaurant, on Dec. 29 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

A new American comfort food restaurant coming to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway brings a twist to the McDonald's famed McRib sandwich. 

Avana opens Dec. 29 in the east tower of the Park Towne Place apartments at 2200 Ben Franklin Parkway. Owner Felicia Wilson, who opened Amina and BlackHen, teamed up with chef Darryl Harmon on a menu that she said offers "something for everyone." 

MORELittle Walter's pierogi z dynia makes New York Times' list of best foods in the country

Highlights include lobster mac 'n' cheese, veal chop, cheesesteak churros and a braised oxtail personal pizza. The Mc.Rib sandwich will be stuffed with boneless beef short ribs, house-cured dill pickles, dehydrated onions and black cherry barbecue sauce. The restaurant also will serve a variety of pastas, sides and house specialty entrees.

Mixologist Dajah Jones, of cocktail catering service Sip Lightly, oversees a bar that offers craft cocktails, locally-distilled spirits, craft beer and wine.

Avana is taking over the former space of The Hadley, which operated from late 2019 until the end of 2022. The 4,300-square-foot restaurant has a 108-seat dining room, a bar and a lounge area with another 30 seats. 

During the spring and summer months, when Park Towne Place opens its pool, Avana will serve guests outdoors under cabanas in a space that offers views of Center City. The outdoor space has room for 120 people. Inside Avana, piano and acoustic music will be performed daily during happy hour and weekend brunches. The restaurant also will offer on- and off-site catering.

When Wilson opened Amina in Old City two years ago, she drew praise for her combination of southern cuisine and African influences. She followed with BlackHen, a fried chicken restaurant that opened in Old City in April.

In September, Wilson debuted her new Afro-Latin restaurant Fia at Center City's Fairfield Inn & Suites, replacing the former Libertine. Next summer, she plans to open a larger Amina location in University City that includes a seafood fusion menu and live jazz and blues performances.

