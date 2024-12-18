More Culture:

Little Walter's pierogi z dynia makes New York Times' list of best foods in the country

The Polish restaurant changes the dish seasonally, stuffing the dumpling with sweet corn in the summer, eggplant in the fall and squash in the winter.

By Michaela Althouse
Little Walter's pierogi z dynia, a dumpling stuffed with seasonal squash, kale and horseradish, was named one of the best dishes in the country by the New York Times. The East Kensington restaurant serves a number of traditional Polish foods

Little Walter's has gained recognition from the New York Times for its pierogies for the second time this year. 

The East Kensington restaurant's pierogi z dynia – a dumpling stuffed with seasonal squash, kale and horseradish – was included in the newspaper's list of the 26 Best Dishes We Ate Across the U.S. in 2024. In September, the New York Times named Little Walter's among the 50 best restaurants in the country.

MORE: More than 30 cats rescued from South Philly home are available for adoption at ACCT Philly

Little Walter's, a polish restaurant run by chef Michael Brenfleck, opened in June at 2049 E. Hagert St.

The New York Times complimented the ever-changing pierogi flavors at Little Walter's, noting fillings of sweet corn in the summer, eggplant in the fall and vegetables in the winter. The changes elevate the traditional Polish dish to "new and delicious heights," food editor Nikita Richardson wrote.

"They're never the same," Richardson added. "The only constant is the comfort of digging into a plateful." 

Little Walter's celebrated the nod Tuesday with an Instagram post that thanked customers for their love and support and the New York Times for touting what the restaurant does best. 

"This accolade means the world to us, and we couldn't be prouder to share this beloved dish with you all," the post said.

Alongside its seasonal pierogi plate, Little Walter's also serves pierogi ruskie with traditional potato and caramelized onions, and pierogi ze skrzydełkami, which has chicken wings, pickled salsa verde and blue cheese. 

The restaurant is hosting an eight-course pierogi dinner on New Year's Eve. For $150 per person, diners can try braised lamb, Maryland crab, poached pear and gingerbread fillings, among others. 

