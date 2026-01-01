More Sports:

January 01, 2026

New Year's resolutions for the Philly sports teams in 2026

The Flyers, Sixers, Phillies, and Eagles all have their ways of getting better over the next 12 months.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jhoan-Duran-Entrance-Phillies-2025.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Phillies need to be able to trust their bullpen in 2026.

It's a new year, which always makes way for New Year's resolutions. 

Each of the Flyers, Sixers, Phillies, and Eagles has their means of improving themselves over the next 12 months, substantial in some ways, and lesser so than others.

Still, they all have the room to get better. 

So here's a run of resolutions for Philly sports...

Flyers: Better skill

The Flyers are getting there as they gradually move along in their rebuild. They are better this season, but they still need that true, superstar-level skill, preferably at center.

Trevor Zegras has been an amazing low-risk, high-reward gamble that has paid off, Dan Vladar in goal has proven a shrewd signing, too, and Matvei Michkov, yeah, he's had a rough sophomore year, but that incredibly high ceiling hasn't gone anywhere. It just might take longer to realize it than most would like. 

But if the Flyers are going to take that next big leap, they need that guy, maybe not immediately this season, but in the summer possibly? Hey, the trade market is always active, and GM Danny Brière so far has shown that he can work some smart, effective deals just when you think everything's radio silent.

Don't forget that it's a wait for top prospect and Michigan State star Porter Martone, too, who could get in a few games with the Flyers by season's end if everything stays on track.

Sixers: Pass the torch to the backcourt

Heading into this season, with the drafting of VJ Edgecombe, and Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain both expected back healthy, the hints were there that the true strength of the Sixers would be in their backcourt now. 

Then Edgecombe came storming out of the gate to begin his pro career, Maxey has been playing to a superstar level, and McCain has been working himself back into form, even if a bit unsteady. 

Joel Embiid and Paul George can still give you some high production, but the reality is that they're only getting older and will only have a harder time staying healthier.

The backcourt is where the youth is, and the skill, that can keep the Sixers competitive for years to come. 

Lean into passing the torch.

Phillies: A better bullpen

The Phillies are probably still going to be a good, postseason-caliber team in 2026.

But if they want to finally break through and win a World Series, fans can't be left holding their breath any time Rob Thomson makes a call into the bullpen, save for maybe one or two guys. 

Jhoan Duran is coming back as a clear closer. That's a plus. Tanner Banks is a steady lefty, and hopefully Brad Keller is a righty reliever they can lean on, too. 

But the pen just can't be this massive Achilles heel anymore. They won't go anywhere further if it still is.

Eagles: A functioning offense

We all saw the Bills game, and that isn't the only instance of the Eagles' offense completely stalling out, just the latest

In the offseason, find a good offensive coordinator, implement a functioning scheme, and please get to the line quicker, so Jalen Hurts isn't trying to rush the snap with two seconds left on the play clock all the time.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

