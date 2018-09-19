PHOTOS: Tony Award-winning 'Once' at the Arden Theatre

The Philadelphia premiere of "Once," the Tony Award-winning musical based off the book by Enda Walsh, will open on Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Arden Theatre on Old City.

The production has no traditional pit orchestra and features a cast that plays all of their own instruments. Music and lyrics are by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová.

"Once" tells the tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful, young woman takes a sudden interest in his love songs. As the chemistry between the two grows, his music soars to powerful, new heights.

The musical production will be at the Arden Theatre Thursday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 21. More information and tickets can be found here.

Below are photos from a recent rehearsal.