PHS Pop Up Garden opens in Manayunk

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's garden at South Street opened for its sixth season earlier this summer and now, a new PHS Pop Up Garden is ready for visitors in Manayunk.

Located at 106 Jamestown Ave., the space is filled with more than 2,000 plants, including herbs like basil, thyme and sage.

It also has an element from the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show, which has been repurposed for the garden. The show was Mediterranean-inspired, featuring flowers and landscapes found in the coastal region of Europe.

At the Manayunk garden, visitors can enjoy food from the same local restaurants that are featured at the South Street location, which include Cantina Los Caballitos, Khyber Pass Pub, Cantina Dos Segundos, Royal Tavern, Triangle Tavern, Royal Boucherie and Royal Sushi & Izakaya.

To drink, there are frozen cocktails, beer, wine and refreshing non-alcoholic options. Herbs from the garden are incorporated into some of the specialty cocktails, like the Ginger Monkey Smash made with Monkey Shoulder whiskey, pineapple, ginger beer and basil.

New for 2020, diners at the PHS gardens have the option to choose contactless service and can order and pay from their table using an online point of sale system. Once the order is placed, a server brings the food and drinks to the table. Also, masks are required in the garden when people are not seated at a table.

The PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk is open through October. It's open Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Parking is available on Venice Island, located a block away from Jamestown Ave.

