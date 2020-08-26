More Events:

August 26, 2020

Parks on Tap takes over 50,000 square feet of FDR Park

The other fixed location is at the Water Works overlooking the Schuylkill River

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parks on Tap Courtesy of/Parks on Tap

Parks on Tap has opened at FDR Park, which is located near the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. Look for the beer garden across from the former golf course.

Parks on Tap isn't traveling to the city's many different green spaces this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but those looking to eat, drink and relax in the sun can still enjoy the pop-up beer garden.

In mid-June, Parks on Tap opened near the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center. It was the largest Parks on Tap location to date, but now that beer garden has decided to close and relocate to a new neighborhood park.

To close out the summer, Parks on Tap has taken over 50,000 square feet of space at FDR Park in South Philly.

The other fixed location at the Water Works, which opened in early July, is still there. Find it behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Each location offers a variety of local craft beers – including the Love Your Park Pale Ale – wine, cocktails and summery, non-alcoholic beverages, as well as snacks like warm pretzels and sandwiches like the brisket cheesesteak.

There are lawn chairs, hammocks and tables for visitors to use, also, and clean restrooms.

Parks on Tap is free to attend, but a daily sign-in is required for contact tracing purposes. Food and drink are pay-as-you-go and seating is first come, first served.

The beer garden at FDR Park is located at 1500 Pattison Ave. It's open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

