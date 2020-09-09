Enjoy a wine tasting at home with Tria's virtual classes this fall

September 09, 2020
Philly's popular wine bar Tria has announced its lineup of virtual fall classes happening this September. The at-home tastings will be lead by wine director Lauren Harris over Zoom.
Those interested must sign up ahead of the class, then pick up the materials on the day of the tasting from either Tria Cafe Rittenhouse or Tria Cafe Washington West.
Included in the registration price are 2-ounce tasting pours in reusable plastic wine glasses and a carefully curated cheese and snack box that pairs with the wines.
Check out the lineup of upcoming classes below. Most begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.
• Thursday, Sept. 10 – Popular sommelier Hai Tran of Philly's Barclay Prime will join the class, which will feature under-the-radar Chilean wines. Class runs from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $75.
• Friday, Sept. 11 – Explore different rosé wines from across the world, including Italy, France, California, Spain and Chile. Class runs from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $75.
• Thursday, Sept. 17 – Orr Reches from Ole & Obrigado, a leading importer of Iberian wines, will educate viewers on Spanish red wines. Class runs from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $75.
• Saturday, Sept. 19 – This class will be a step-by-step guide of each of the seven major wine regions in France. Class runs from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and costs $75.
• Thursday, Sept. 24 – Instead of focusing on wine, this class shifts to a German beer extravaganza. Class runs from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $75.
• Friday, Sept. 25 – Former Tria wine managers Mariel Wega and Sean Feth return to their roots for a reunion aimed at showcasing four distinct wine styles. Class runs from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $75.
