More Events:

September 09, 2020

Enjoy a wine tasting at home with Tria's virtual classes this fall

The September lineup includes rosé, Spanish red wines and German beers

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
Tria wine class Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Register for Tria's online wine classes then pick up the materials from the Rittenhouse or Washington West location. Participants will get 2-ounce portions of wine in reusable plastic glasses, plus a cheese and snack box.

Philly's popular wine bar Tria has announced its lineup of virtual fall classes happening this September. The at-home tastings will be lead by wine director Lauren Harris over Zoom.

Those interested must sign up ahead of the class, then pick up the materials on the day of the tasting from either Tria Cafe Rittenhouse or Tria Cafe Washington West.

RELATED: Fall at Peddler's Village includes scarecrows, murder mystery games | Made in Philadelphia Fall Market returns to Dilworth Park

Included in the registration price are 2-ounce tasting pours in reusable plastic wine glasses and a carefully curated cheese and snack box that pairs with the wines.

Check out the lineup of upcoming classes below. Most begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

• Thursday, Sept. 10 – Popular sommelier Hai Tran of Philly's Barclay Prime will join the class, which will feature under-the-radar Chilean wines. Class runs from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $75.

• Friday, Sept. 11 – Explore different rosé wines from across the world, including Italy, France, California, Spain and Chile. Class runs from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $75.

• Thursday, Sept. 17 – Orr Reches from Ole & Obrigado, a leading importer of Iberian wines, will educate viewers on Spanish red wines. Class runs from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $75.

• Saturday, Sept. 19 – This class will be a step-by-step guide of each of the seven major wine regions in France. Class runs from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and costs $75.

• Thursday, Sept. 24 – Instead of focusing on wine, this class shifts to a German beer extravaganza. Class runs from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $75.

• Friday, Sept. 25 – Former Tria wine managers Mariel Wega and Sean Feth return to their roots for a reunion aimed at showcasing four distinct wine styles. Class runs from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. and costs $75.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Wine Philadelphia Bars Classes

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

With leadership questions behind him, the Eagles are Carson Wentz’s team now
20922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Kelce_Kate_Frese.jpg

Labor Day

University of the Arts faculty planning to form labor union
UArts Faculty Union

Parenting

To help kids cope with COVID-19 anxiety, provide context and emphasize control
Child Anxiety Tips COVID-19

Eagles

Eagles vs. Football Team: Five matchups to watch
090920TerryMcLaurin

Contests

Wawa launches 'Free Shortis for A Year' contest to counter coin shortage
wawa coin shortage contest

Beer Gardens

Goose Island hosting watch parties for Eagles games this season
Eagles watch party

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved