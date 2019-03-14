More Culture:

March 14, 2019

Fishtown, Bucks County eatery selling Bryce Harper-themed ‘Bryce Krispie’ treats

Proceeds will go to the new Phillies' outfielder's charity benefitting kids fighting cancer

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Phillies
Bryce Krispie Treats Contributed image/The Pineville Tavern

The Bryce Krispie Treats, in all their glory.

Forget, just for one weekend, finding the perfect Bryce Harper merchandise. For a limited time, you can eat the face of the Phillies’ new $330 million man in baked good form.

The Pineville Tavern, which has locations in Bucks County and in Fishtown, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day weekend with what it calls “Bryce Krispie Treats”, which we think is pretty good pun work.

The snack is a classic Rice Krispie treat in an egg shape, outfitted with a red fondant No. 3, in addition to Harper's trademark beard and hair. 

(The folks at The Pineville clearly understand the key part of Harper’s brand: The 26-year-old is so serious about his coiffing methods, he's working with a partner to bring a new barbershop to Center City this fall.)

Both Pineville Tavern locations will be selling the treats for $3 throughout the weekend of St. Patrick's Day, and all proceeds will go towards Harper’s Heroes, the outfielder’s charitable foundation for kids fighting blood cancers.

The Tavern will also be giving away Corned Beef Reuben Sliders in Fishtown from noon to 4 p.m. on both days, and offering special Corned Beef and Cabbage platters throughout the weekend.

Harper still has a long way to go if he wants to catch Gritty in terms of food items made in his likeness, but this is a good start.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Phillies Fishtown Pineville MLB Bryce Harper Bucks County Charity Baseball

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Travel

Wildwood beach box rentals expand to Wildwood Crest, sell out in two days
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards

Movies

City Hall’s William Penn statue gets obliterated in new ‘Shazam!’ trailer
Shazam William Penn Statue

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Festivals

The Women's Film Festival is back for fifth year with exciting lineup
2019 Women's Film Festival image for This Changes Everything film

Alternative Medicine

Experts think we should drop the 'antibacterial' outlook on life
antibacterial hand washing pexels

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved