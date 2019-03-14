Fishtown, Bucks County eatery selling Bryce Harper-themed ‘Bryce Krispie’ treats

Forget, just for one weekend, finding the perfect Bryce Harper merchandise. For a limited time, you can eat the face of the Phillies’ new $330 million man in baked good form.

The Pineville Tavern, which has locations in Bucks County and in Fishtown, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day weekend with what it calls “Bryce Krispie Treats”, which we think is pretty good pun work.

The snack is a classic Rice Krispie treat in an egg shape, outfitted with a red fondant No. 3, in addition to Harper's trademark beard and hair.

(The folks at The Pineville clearly understand the key part of Harper’s brand: The 26-year-old is so serious about his coiffing methods, he's working with a partner to bring a new barbershop to Center City this fall.)

Both Pineville Tavern locations will be selling the treats for $3 throughout the weekend of St. Patrick's Day, and all proceeds will go towards Harper’s Heroes, the outfielder’s charitable foundation for kids fighting blood cancers.

The Tavern will also be giving away Corned Beef Reuben Sliders in Fishtown from noon to 4 p.m. on both days, and offering special Corned Beef and Cabbage platters throughout the weekend.

Harper still has a long way to go if he wants to catch Gritty in terms of food items made in his likeness, but this is a good start.

