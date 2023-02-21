More Sports:

February 21, 2023

Podcast: Was this the worst All-Star Game of all time?

Headshot - Kyle Neubeck
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Joel-Embiid-2023-all-star-game_022123_USAT Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

Team LeBron center Joel Embiid (21) shoots against Team Giannis forward Lauri Markkanen (23) in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena.

The All-Star break is nearly over, and thank goodness for that, because aside from Mac McClung’s dunk contest performance, this will go down as one of the worst All-Star weekends of all-time. And on this week’s episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast, we discuss what could be the single worst All-Star Game ever.

Setting aside this unfixable game, we get into whether Joel Embiid should have played in the game, James Harden free agency rumors, and take a quick look at the final stretch of the regular season for Philadelphia. You can listen to the pod below:

If you’re so inclined, you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts.

