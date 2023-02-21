Podcast: Was this the worst All-Star Game of all time?

The All-Star break is nearly over, and thank goodness for that, because aside from Mac McClung’s dunk contest performance, this will go down as one of the worst All-Star weekends of all-time. And on this week’s episode of the Clap Your Hands podcast, we discuss what could be the single worst All-Star Game ever.

Setting aside this unfixable game, we get into whether Joel Embiid should have played in the game, James Harden free agency rumors, and take a quick look at the final stretch of the regular season for Philadelphia. You can listen to the pod below:

