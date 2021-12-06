More Sports:

December 06, 2021

Post Flight: Philly suffering from a case of Minshew Mania after Eagles win?

By PhillyVoice Staff
Gardner-Minshew-Eagles-Jets_120621_usat Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 13 — No Hurts? No problem for Eagles

Gardner Minshew led the Eagles offense to a convincing win over the Jets, but there is no QB controversy in Philadelphia — at least there shouldn't be. And the defense didn't really adjust in the second half, they just made some plays. Now, the Birds get the week off before a matchup with the team they're chasing for the final NFC wild card spot, Washington.

We've got "The Good, Bad, and Ugly" with Kyle Neubeck, plus Matt Mullin and Evan Macy are back with their thoughts. If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.

